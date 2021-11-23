Kasukuwere mourns Munatsi

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Exiled Saviour Kasukuwere sent his condolence message to the Munatsi family following the untimely death of Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency, Douglas Munatsi who died in a fire tragedy at his home this morning.Kasukuwere sent his condolences via Twitter saying., "Deepest condolences to the Munatsi family on the tragic demise of Doug. A fine Zimbabwean, Mukuwasha l am shattered. We chatted a few weeks ago and l appreciated your warmth and understanding. Fambai zvakanaka Samanyanga."The cause of the fire is yet to be established.He founded Heritage in 1995. He later successfully negotiated Heritage's merger with First Merchant Bank Limited, then controlled by Anglo American Corporation. Prior to setting up Heritage, he was an executive with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank.