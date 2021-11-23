Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere mourns Munatsi

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Exiled Saviour Kasukuwere sent his condolence message to the Munatsi family following the untimely death of Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency, Douglas Munatsi who died in a fire tragedy at his home this morning.

Kasukuwere sent his condolences via Twitter saying., "Deepest condolences to the Munatsi family on the tragic demise of Doug. A fine Zimbabwean, Mukuwasha l am shattered. We chatted a few weeks ago and l appreciated your warmth and understanding. Fambai zvakanaka Samanyanga."

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

He founded Heritage in 1995. He later successfully negotiated Heritage's merger with First Merchant Bank Limited, then controlled by Anglo American Corporation. Prior to setting up Heritage, he was an executive with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans roast ZBC after power outage causes loss of transmission

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Mahiya accused of taking US$20k bribe to campaign for Kazembe Kazembe

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Jilted lover stabs woman to death

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe women's group in today's reaction to Merry Mubayiwa is long overdue

5 hrs ago | 1038 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Top Banker burnt to death in his house

7 hrs ago | 6493 Views

Japan bans entry of all international travellers over Omicron variant

9 hrs ago | 749 Views

Chaos rocks Zanu-PF provinces

10 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Teachers, govt face off today

10 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Cosatu making attempts to negotiate for Zimbabwean migrants

10 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Court acquits ex-Harare town clerk Mahachi

10 hrs ago | 677 Views

Forus party launches manifesto

10 hrs ago | 611 Views

BCC finally adopts Master Plan

10 hrs ago | 677 Views

'Zimbabwe laws protect animals more than human beings'

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Looming SA deportations a wake-up call to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 888 Views

Zimbabwe pays US$44m of foreign debt

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mthuli Ncube bolsters construction sector

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Experts warn govt over the omicron variant

10 hrs ago | 880 Views

Govt dangles land to PWDs

10 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage 10 000 more teachers

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

Population growth in Africa a concern to Europe?

10 hrs ago | 419 Views

Copper cable thieves leave suburb in darkness for a month

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab almost complete

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

November inflation sheds 0,64 percentage points

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

$100m boost for Mpilo hospital from Govt

10 hrs ago | 104 Views

Rebate on duty scammers exposed

10 hrs ago | 255 Views

Villagers detain, torture stock theft suspects

10 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabweans fret over SA decision on permits

10 hrs ago | 607 Views

ZEC removes 22 000 from voters roll

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

Dembare falls to Triangle

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bosso fires blanks

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Why MDC is afraid of elections

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

Grade 7 examinations start today

10 hrs ago | 215 Views

Tight screening at borders for new Covid-19 variant

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC-T official up for assault

10 hrs ago | 112 Views

Britain overstepping its bounds on Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 337 Views

Afreximbank sets up regional HQ in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chamisa in fresh call for dialogue following murder of MDC activist - implement reforms, hypocrite

20 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Biti in eighth attempt to stop assault trial

21 hrs ago | 605 Views

2 feared dead at Lake Kariba as boat capsizes

21 hrs ago | 773 Views

Bogus lawyer dupes client US$3 000

21 hrs ago | 570 Views

COVID-19: Not all Southern African countries have conformed Omicron variant cases

23 hrs ago | 1052 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days