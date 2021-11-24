Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police probe into death of businessman Douglas Munatsi

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MEMORANDUM

SUBJECT: SUDDEN DEATH BY FIRE OF DOUGLAS MUNATSI AT NUMBER C9 NORTHFIELDS FLATS, CORNER JOSIAH TONGOGARA AND FIFTH AVENUE, HARARE

This memorandum serves to put on record circumstances and initial Investigations on the above subject matter.

Informant         Charles Gardner Aged 32 years

NR:   22-086170 A 00

Res:  Number C10, Northfields Flats, Harare

Bus:  Number 1, Barry Close off Lomagundi Rd, Harare

Deceased          Douglas Munatsi Aged 59 years

NR:   63-361205 E 83.

Res:  C9 Northfields Flats, Harare.

Bus: Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA CEO)

CIRCUMSTANCES

The informant occupies the same flat as deceased, residing at the apartment on the 10th floor, while the deceased occupied the apartment on the 9th floor. On 29 November 2021 at around 0250hours, the informant heard some explosion-like noise and he woke up and went to the balcony to check where the noise was coming from. The informant saw smoke coming from the now deceased's flat which is directly below his flat and a voice that was shouting ‘Fire please help'. Informant then phoned fire brigade at the same time running down stairs to the ground floor. A report was made at ZRP Harare Central.

Scene was attended by CID Homicide, CID Studios, CID Scenes of Crime, CID Forensic and ZRP Harare Central who made the following observations.

- Scene is a ninth floor 7 roomed flat comprising of three bedrooms, dining room, Lounge, kitchen and Gym situated at corner Josiah Tongogara and Fifth Street, Harare

- The main bedroom was extensively damaged by fire to the extent that all windows and doors were broken, all the furniture in the bedroom were extensively burnt that only steel frames for the bed and built in cupboards were observed.

- The remains of the deceased was found in a sitting position just beside the tub in the main bedroom with some burns on the hands and legs, he was putting on a red T shirt and a black pair of shorts which were not burnt to suggest that the deceased could have been burnt by the heat of the fire and not direct flames.

- Interviewed was the informant who indicated that he heard sound as if something had exploded at about 0250 hours and woke up to check and discovered that there was smoke coming from the now deceased's flat, He also mentioned that he heard the now deceased calling for help. Same mentioned that he phoned Fire Brigade at about 0253 hours at the same time telling the now deceased to come out. The informant stated that he then ran down stairs on foot since there was no electricity on the flat since about 1445 hours on Saturday 27 November 2021. He further narrated that Fire Brigade arrived at the scene at about 0311 hours but had some challenges in accessing the flat since it was on the 9th The informant mentioned that Fire brigade only finished extinguishing the fire at about 0530 hours.

- Also interviewed was Shupai Zifunge aged 47 years NR 04-070519 B 04 of Block 7, C10 Shawasha Flats, Mbare, Harare who is employed by Securico Security Company as a security guard based at Northfields Flats. Same indicated that he last saw the now deceased on 28 November 2021 at about 1820 hours when he (deceased) told him that he was expecting a guest at the flat and he asked the informant to escort the guest to his flat when she arrived. The guard further mentioned that the said guest who was recorded on the security check point book as Coleta NFPK arrived at about 1905 and he escorted her to the now deceased's flat. The said guest left the flat at about 2118 hours on foot. Shupai Zifunge further stated that on 29 November 2021 around 0300 hours he heard some explosion and he went out of the guardroom and saw the informant running downstairs telling him that there was a fire in flat number C9.

- Martin Chitura aged 41 years, Nr 48-093840 M 48 of number 858, Helvesia Road, Borrowdale, Harare who is employed by the now deceased as a personal driver , he indicated that he last saw the now deceased on Sunday 28 November 2021 at about 1800 hours when they were both him and the now deceased were doing some covid tests. He mentioned that he left the now deceased in his motor vehicle parked at the flat proceeding to his home.

- Further interviewed was Saurosi Marichambo aged 53 years Nr 24-075307 L 24 of number 14132 Hatcliffe, Harare, a male aged 36 years who is local and he stated that he was employed by the now deceased as a chef since 2020. He also mentioned that he last saw the now deceased on Saturday 27 November 2021 at about 1500 hours when he knocked off
- Deceased's young brother Cardmelon Munatsi aged 47 years NR 63-940546 S 83 residing at Kunatsa Estates, Matepatepa area, same indicated that he was with the now deceased the previous day. He further stated that the now deceased sent a whatsApp sms on the family group at 0159 hours of 29 November 2021 which SMS was over a topic they were discussing as a family.

The remains of deceased's body were taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Investigations are under way under ZRP Harare Central IR 112047 refers.
Fire death … Exclusive pictures from inside Doug Munatsi's charred bedroom show the fire was so intense it melted sections of an aluminium door

Outstanding  

- Ascertain the cause of death through postmortem.

- To establish the cause of fire through reports from Fire brigade and Forensic.

- To interview the said guest who was recorded as the last person to visit the now deceased at the place of occurrence one only recorded as Colleta NFPK.

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS DEPARTMENT

29 November 2021

HOM 1002/21

Source - zimlive
More on: #Munatsi, #Fire, #Police

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa's govt allows big fuel price hikes

36 mins ago | 81 Views

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

41 mins ago | 79 Views

South Africa to deport Zimbabweans, where would stateless Ndebeles go?

46 mins ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF monitoring Chamisa's movements

3 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Knives out over Shiri estate

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

Cop under disciplinary hearing for 'harassing' Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Pressure group celebrates late Zapu hero Ntutha

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Govt, teachers in deadlock over Zimsec contract

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mthuli Ncube budget recipe for disaster, says MPs

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Matobo school head doubles as Zanu-PF district chair

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

High Court mum on by-election challenge 6 months on

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Herman Mashaba asks Ramaphosa to impose economic sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Chinamasa warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to start holding water

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Half of Zinara roads rehab funds not used

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

3 women assist men gang rape two victims

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Outcry over Zimbabwe's proposed US$50 cellphone tax

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Bus operators complement Govt in transport provision

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt to pay school fees for 1,5 million children

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Teachers unions' plot exposed

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mamombe case deferred

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mafume wants charges dropped

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Public exams start smoothly

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Qatar flies passengers back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwean teen set for Manchester City trials

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

NetOne launches local forex remittance platform

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chamisa's MDC starts auditing MPs, councillors

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Covid hits Masvingo teachers' college

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

EFF urges Mnangagwa's govt to expedite issuance of IDs

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF MP's vehicle used in attempted abduction of motorist

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Pink Pigs' feed millions of hungry 'independent' Zimbabwean citizens; they demand human rights & the rule of law on our behalf

12 hrs ago | 792 Views

Auxilla has never spoken about women victims of political abuse

12 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Patriotic Act will leave ZANU PF supporters out of the definition

13 hrs ago | 503 Views

Black Friday November 14 1997

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Do our leaders and scientists even understand how COVID-19 vaccines work?

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to enforce rights of mineworkers on Chinese

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

No covid deaths in last 24 hours in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bev mesmerises Bulawayo once again

16 hrs ago | 879 Views

Gambling ends in murder as man is axed by sore loser

16 hrs ago | 500 Views

Robbers hit cross border bus, get away with R170,000, $7,000

16 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Munatsi

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabweans roast ZBC after power outage causes loss of transmission

17 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mahiya accused of taking US$20k bribe to campaign for Kazembe Kazembe

17 hrs ago | 529 Views

Jilted lover stabs woman to death

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Kasukuwere mourns Munatsi

20 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Zimbabwe women's group in today's reaction to Merry Mubayiwa is long overdue

21 hrs ago | 1472 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Top Banker burnt to death in his house

24 hrs ago | 9595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days