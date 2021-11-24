Covid hits Masvingo teachers' college

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Masvingo provincial Covid-19 taskforce has, together with ministry of Health and Child Care, launched investigations to establish a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases at Masvingo Teachers College.By Saturday last week a total of 81 students had tested positive to the novel virus at the institution bringing fears that it could be the new Omicron variant which has sent shock waves across the world.Masvingo provincial medical director Amadeus Shamhu confirmed the developments saying specimens were sent to Harare for clinical tests."We are conducting investigations into the issue, we sent specimens to Harare today (November 29) for genomic sequencing so results are being expected this week," Shamhu said.More tests are reportedly being conducted at the institution and contact tracing has since been launched.Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson, Rodgers Irimayi also told this publication that they were investigating the spike in Covid-19 cases but stated that the index case had no history of travelling outside the country."The index case has no history has no history of traveling to any other country, it is a local transmission. We are yet to get to the bottom and know how it started but the current position is that this is a local infection at the institution," he said.Earlier this year another local institution, Bondolfi Teachers College, was hit by Covid-19 and over 90 students tested positive to the deadly virus.Last week the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued out a statement after 76 returnees from South Africa evaded quarantine risking spread of Covid-19 amongst locals.