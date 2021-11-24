Chamisa's MDC starts auditing MPs, councillors

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance councillors in Bulawayo have started receiving their party membership confirmation letters as the party moves in to get rid of all its current elected parliament and council officials who have deserted the party.The MDC Alliance recently launched a vetting exercise for all its officials deployed in local government and parliament.The move follows the recalling of scores of its councillors and members of parliament by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T.Since the controversial recalls started, some remaining councillors and MPs have not openly come clear on their allegiance for fearing of losing their perks and posts.Some councillors and MPs have been attending meetings of both political parties while assessing where the political wind is blowing"You are aware due to the recent developments where some members who had been deployed by the MDC Alliance were recalled from the party."It is therefore important that you confirm your status as a deployeee of the MDC Alliance," reads part of one of the confirmation letters addressed to a Bulawayo city councillor. According to the letter, the councillors were given seven days to confirm their party membership status."Should that declaration of your status be consistent with your conduct, the party will confirm your status. The party request that you should respond within the next seven days, failure to respond will be interpreted as confirmation that you have left the party and in terms of the Constitution your expulsion will be automatic,""Should you respond in the affirmative, but your conduct however is inconsistent with your declaration and adverse finding will be made and you will be expelled from the party. Responses should be e-mailed or send to the Secretary General with your signed signature," further reads the letter signed by the party's Secretary –General Charlton Hwende. A total of eight councillors were recalled in Bulawayo by the MDC –T. Before the recalling, the MDC Alliance used to control 28 wards while Zanu-PF has one councillor. There is also a vacant seat in the city following the death of Ward Eight Councillor, Ronia Mudara in July this year.MDC Alliance sources told Newzimbabwe.com that the party is now left with six councillors in the city after the majority defected to the MDC Alliance.