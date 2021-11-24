Zimbabwean teen set for Manchester City trials

News / National

by Staff reporter

TEENAGE Zimbabwean footballer, Vincent Beni, is set for trials at Manchester City development side.The 14-year-old midfielder was recruited from Super Eagles Futsal side in Leeds, where he has been playing, since he was only 11, in the last three years. The team plays in the Garforth Junior Football League where the versatile youngster played an impressive role for his team to win last season's league title.Vincent had trials at Leeds United Academy but the Covid pandemic affected the process. Mohammed Paz Shan, of Street Work Soccer Academy, which recruits talent for seconding at Manchester City, was the one who scouted him.Speaking from his base in England, Shan said Beni was making the baby steps in the Manchester City development side."I can confirm that my organisation, Street Work Soccer Academy, placed the youngster (Beni) in the Manchester City development side and he is training at the team's development side."The levels of Manchester City FC Academy are so high and, judging by his work ethic, athleticism, technique and skills of the left side, we can say he has a bright future."But, it is still a long way for him, given the tiers he would have to complete before finding himself at the level to be at Manchester City (senior team)."We are working with several players, from across the world."We hope to give every talented youngster a chance to showcase themselves going forward."Beni is one of the players who have shown great potential, judging by the way he has been training.''He was being coached by another Zimbabwean, Phillip Zulu, at Super Eagles Futsal side.Street Work Soccer Academy also invited Beni to participate in their Elite coaching programme, which he has since completed.