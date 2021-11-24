Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mamombe case deferred

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE matter in which MDC-Alliance members are facing charges of staging an illegal demonstration during the national lockdown period sometime last year in Harare, was yesterday deferred to December 7 to allow the State to respond to their application for exception to the charges.

Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, Lovejoy Chitengu, Stanley Manyenga, and Makomborero Haruzivishe made an application for exception on charges of gathering with intent to commit public violence and alternatively violating the Covid-19 regulations.

The State was yet to respond to their application. It is alleged that on May 13 last year at around midday, the five including Netsai Marova and Obey Tererai Sithole teamed up with several others and gathered at Warren Park 1 shopping centre in Harare before marching towards the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Marova and Sithole are on the run.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere presided.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa's govt allows big fuel price hikes

36 mins ago | 81 Views

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

41 mins ago | 78 Views

South Africa to deport Zimbabweans, where would stateless Ndebeles go?

46 mins ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF monitoring Chamisa's movements

3 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Knives out over Shiri estate

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

Cop under disciplinary hearing for 'harassing' Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Pressure group celebrates late Zapu hero Ntutha

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Govt, teachers in deadlock over Zimsec contract

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mthuli Ncube budget recipe for disaster, says MPs

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Matobo school head doubles as Zanu-PF district chair

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

High Court mum on by-election challenge 6 months on

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Herman Mashaba asks Ramaphosa to impose economic sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Chinamasa warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to start holding water

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Half of Zinara roads rehab funds not used

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

3 women assist men gang rape two victims

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Outcry over Zimbabwe's proposed US$50 cellphone tax

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Bus operators complement Govt in transport provision

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt to pay school fees for 1,5 million children

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Teachers unions' plot exposed

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mafume wants charges dropped

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Public exams start smoothly

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Qatar flies passengers back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwean teen set for Manchester City trials

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

NetOne launches local forex remittance platform

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chamisa's MDC starts auditing MPs, councillors

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Covid hits Masvingo teachers' college

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

EFF urges Mnangagwa's govt to expedite issuance of IDs

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Police probe into death of businessman Douglas Munatsi

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF MP's vehicle used in attempted abduction of motorist

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Pink Pigs' feed millions of hungry 'independent' Zimbabwean citizens; they demand human rights & the rule of law on our behalf

12 hrs ago | 792 Views

Auxilla has never spoken about women victims of political abuse

12 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Patriotic Act will leave ZANU PF supporters out of the definition

13 hrs ago | 503 Views

Black Friday November 14 1997

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Do our leaders and scientists even understand how COVID-19 vaccines work?

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to enforce rights of mineworkers on Chinese

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

No covid deaths in last 24 hours in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bev mesmerises Bulawayo once again

16 hrs ago | 879 Views

Gambling ends in murder as man is axed by sore loser

16 hrs ago | 500 Views

Robbers hit cross border bus, get away with R170,000, $7,000

16 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Munatsi

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabweans roast ZBC after power outage causes loss of transmission

17 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mahiya accused of taking US$20k bribe to campaign for Kazembe Kazembe

17 hrs ago | 529 Views

Jilted lover stabs woman to death

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Kasukuwere mourns Munatsi

20 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Zimbabwe women's group in today's reaction to Merry Mubayiwa is long overdue

21 hrs ago | 1471 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Top Banker burnt to death in his house

24 hrs ago | 9595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days