Mamombe case deferred

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE matter in which MDC-Alliance members are facing charges of staging an illegal demonstration during the national lockdown period sometime last year in Harare, was yesterday deferred to December 7 to allow the State to respond to their application for exception to the charges.Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, Lovejoy Chitengu, Stanley Manyenga, and Makomborero Haruzivishe made an application for exception on charges of gathering with intent to commit public violence and alternatively violating the Covid-19 regulations.The State was yet to respond to their application. It is alleged that on May 13 last year at around midday, the five including Netsai Marova and Obey Tererai Sithole teamed up with several others and gathered at Warren Park 1 shopping centre in Harare before marching towards the Harare-Bulawayo Road.Marova and Sithole are on the run.Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere presided.