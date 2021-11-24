Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers unions' plot exposed

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TEACHERS' unions and other civil society organisations have been roped in to push the Western-funded regime change agenda in the country with handsome perks being given to the unions' leadership.

The illicit funding of teachers' unions from countries like the United Kingdom and the United States has created a financial gulf between leaders and the people they purportedly represent.

At the centre of the latest regime change push against a democratically elected Zanu-PF Government, are unions such as the Progressive Teachers Unions (PTUZ) and the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), with attempts being made to bring more unions on board.

Last week, the British House of Lords exposed the extent covered in trying to create synergies between Trade Union Congress in the United Kingdom and local trade unions, as part of upsetting the status quo in Zimbabwe.

Asked what the United Kingdom is doing to corner the Zanu-PF Government, Minister of State, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Mr Tariq Mahmood Ahmad said they are working closely with teachers' unions in Zimbabwe.

"We certainly have been meeting in Harare with various unions, including teaching unions, most recently in September 2021 on salaries and the impact of Covid-19. Trade unions form an important part of civil society in any country, and we engage with them at all levels," said Mr Ahmad as he exposed the UK's hand in Zimbabwe's internal political affairs.

The insidious conspiracy to engage teachers by the Western countries is part of a broader plot to use local organisations as vehicles to push for regime change after failing to make headway with the fractured and often corruption-riddled opposition.

Apart from that, the civic society organisations are also being used as proxies for financing the same opposition which is prohibited under the Political Parties Finance Act from getting foreign funding.

And ahead of the 2023 elections, more than US$5 million has been channelled towards the anti-Zimbabwe civic society organisations from the United States to run anti-Zanu-PF campaigns, with organisations like Crisis Coalition and Zimbabwe Coalition for Debt and Development (Zimcodd), having already started their campaigns such as "The how far campaigns'' to discredit the Government of the day.

Frustrated by little headway in overthrowing a democratically elected Government, the British are now trying to coax the country's neighbours to exert pressure on the Zanu-PF-led administration.

"We are engaged very much with South Africa and, yes, it wants to see a progressive, inclusive Zimbabwe as part of the region and the wider world. Zimbabwe holds ambitions to join the Commonwealth as well. It is a collective effort. I do not think that one country alone can influence the progression and inclusiveness of democracy. It is therefore important that we, together with key partners, continue to play this role," Mr Ahmad said.

On the other hand, the United States is funding NGOs to fight the Government through the courts of law. A US grant that will run for five years funded through the USAID will see NGOs being supported to influence the alignment of legislation with the Constitution and advance the implementation of key provisions through innovative and reinforcing advocacy action.

The NGOs will also get funding for legal advocacy, litigation, and other strategies that seek to influence both the formal alignment of laws as well as the ongoing implementation of the Constitution.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Teachers, #Plot, #Ngo

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa's govt allows big fuel price hikes

39 mins ago | 83 Views

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

44 mins ago | 85 Views

South Africa to deport Zimbabweans, where would stateless Ndebeles go?

49 mins ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF monitoring Chamisa's movements

3 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Knives out over Shiri estate

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Cop under disciplinary hearing for 'harassing' Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Pressure group celebrates late Zapu hero Ntutha

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Govt, teachers in deadlock over Zimsec contract

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mthuli Ncube budget recipe for disaster, says MPs

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Matobo school head doubles as Zanu-PF district chair

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

High Court mum on by-election challenge 6 months on

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Herman Mashaba asks Ramaphosa to impose economic sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Chinamasa warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to start holding water

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Half of Zinara roads rehab funds not used

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

3 women assist men gang rape two victims

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Outcry over Zimbabwe's proposed US$50 cellphone tax

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Bus operators complement Govt in transport provision

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt to pay school fees for 1,5 million children

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mamombe case deferred

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mafume wants charges dropped

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Public exams start smoothly

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Qatar flies passengers back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwean teen set for Manchester City trials

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

NetOne launches local forex remittance platform

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chamisa's MDC starts auditing MPs, councillors

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Covid hits Masvingo teachers' college

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

EFF urges Mnangagwa's govt to expedite issuance of IDs

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police probe into death of businessman Douglas Munatsi

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF MP's vehicle used in attempted abduction of motorist

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

'Pink Pigs' feed millions of hungry 'independent' Zimbabwean citizens; they demand human rights & the rule of law on our behalf

12 hrs ago | 793 Views

Auxilla has never spoken about women victims of political abuse

12 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Patriotic Act will leave ZANU PF supporters out of the definition

13 hrs ago | 503 Views

Black Friday November 14 1997

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Do our leaders and scientists even understand how COVID-19 vaccines work?

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to enforce rights of mineworkers on Chinese

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

No covid deaths in last 24 hours in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bev mesmerises Bulawayo once again

16 hrs ago | 883 Views

Gambling ends in murder as man is axed by sore loser

16 hrs ago | 501 Views

Robbers hit cross border bus, get away with R170,000, $7,000

16 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Munatsi

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabweans roast ZBC after power outage causes loss of transmission

17 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mahiya accused of taking US$20k bribe to campaign for Kazembe Kazembe

17 hrs ago | 529 Views

Jilted lover stabs woman to death

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Kasukuwere mourns Munatsi

20 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Zimbabwe women's group in today's reaction to Merry Mubayiwa is long overdue

21 hrs ago | 1472 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Top Banker burnt to death in his house

24 hrs ago | 9597 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days