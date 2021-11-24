Bus operators complement Govt in transport provision

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bus operators are complementing the Government's efforts in providing safe and efficient transport systems across the country through partnerships with Zupco and intercity travel.Most operators have had their buses operating under the Zupco franchise which has seen them contributing to easing transport woes.Speaking at his graduation ceremony, Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation chairman, Dr Sam Nanhanga, who was also conferred with an honorary doctorate in Transport and Logistics by the University of South Africa (UNISA) said there were a lot of things that they do behind the scenes in complementing Government efforts in the transport sector.The event was graced by bus operators from across the country, among them the chief executive officer of Inter Africa Dr Leonard Mukumba, Trip Trans chief executive Mr Shadreck Tiripano and Gold Class founder Dr Esau Mupfumi among others.Dr Nanhanga said they were also involved in philanthropic works where they also help less privileged people in various communities."Besides running buses we also look after the disadvantaged people and concerning our passengers, we have achieved a great milestone," he said."The kind of equipment which we were using from the DAF and the roof red buses to the coaches which you are seeing today, it shows a lot. If you see the infrastructure we had, it does not compete with the kind of buses which we have now."There is a lot which needs to be done. At the end of the day that is why you see the bus operators are rebuilding ranks, helping in the renovation of some of the roads. We are also helping and working with the government hand in glove."Dr Nanhanga said they continue to urge the public to mask up, sanitise and get vaccinated for their own safety."As bus operators we are encouraging passengers and our bus crews that Covid-19 is not a scam, it is real and let us try our level best to stay healthy. In the bus industry we move as one, we do not move one by one. They way to go is manufacturing. We should work hand in hand with the manufacturers to make sure that the manufacturers are equipped. The bus operators we join together we bring in kits so that manufacturing will prosper," he said.