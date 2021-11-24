Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Outcry over Zimbabwe's proposed US$50 cellphone tax

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has been urged to withdraw the proposed US$50 cellphone levy as it could create a digital divide, as handset dealers will simply pass on the expense to already constrained consumers.

Presenting the 2022 National Budget, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube proposed a levy of US$50 to be collected prior to registration of new cellular handsets by mobile network operators.

Prof Ncube argued that while imported cellular handsets attracted modest customs duty of 25 percent, there was evasion of customs duty as cellphones can be easily concealed.

"However, where duty would have been paid, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority will provide a refund of the levy, within 30 days of receipt of payment from the mobile network operator," said Prof Ncube.

Some cellphone dealers said they were selling second-hand gadgets and it would be unfair for Government to introduce a flat tax.

The dealers said if the tax is introduced, cellphones will become too expensive for most people who can hardly afford second-hand handsets.

A dealer, Mr Nkosana Nkomo, who operates from Unity Village Flea Market, said if Government introduces the handset tax, they will pass the expense to consumers.

"We buy our cellphones mainly from South Africa so if there is going to be a US$50 tax on a cellphone, it means I will just add the same amount to consumers. Also, we need to understand how this tax will be levied because some of the cellphones that we are selling are not worth US$50," said Mr Nkomo.

Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) expert Mr Robert Ndlovu said Government should consider shelving the proposed tax as it will derail efforts that have been made in closing the digital divide.

"The introduction of the handset tax will have a direct and indirect effect in the quest to bridge the digital divide.

Increased mobile broadband coverage and lower prices for smartphones has been very crucial in delivery of ICT and digital services, for example, mobile banking, e-learning, messaging delivery of health alerts, among other services delivered via the mobile handset," said Mr Ndlovu.

He said following the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to embrace ICTs cannot be over emphasised.

Mr Ndlovu said Government also needs to be clear on how the policy will be implemented.

"Does it mean every time I buy a new phone then I must register my handset with my provider so that they update their database? How many handsets am I allowed to use per SIM card? For those who use internet telephony, how will the end users be forced to register their handsets with mobile operators when using Over The Top (OTT) apps such as Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram, and pure VoIP," he said.

Educationist and Zimbabwe Teachers' Association chief executive officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu said if the tax is introduced, it will frustrate e-learning.

"Unless there is a dispensation that excludes education from that facility, then we are likely to see the widening gap between the urban and rural divide in accessing digital education. In essence, it will be a preventive strategy in education generally. It will stop access to education by learners, especially during critical times like the Covid-19 pandemic," said Dr Ndlovu.

He said there is also a need for clarity on the cellphones that will be levied.

Economist Mr Reginald Shoko said the proposed tax could have both a negative and a positive impact.
He said the consumer will suffer as the prices of cellphones will skyrocket, but if the tax is ringfenced for the development of ICTs infrastructure, in terms of lowering the cost of data then it is viable.

"If this handset tax is properly utilised and ringfenced, it is a welcome development. Its negative will be outplayed by its positive infrastructure development around it," said Mr Shoko.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Outcry, #Tax, #Cellphone

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa's govt allows big fuel price hikes

39 mins ago | 83 Views

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

44 mins ago | 85 Views

South Africa to deport Zimbabweans, where would stateless Ndebeles go?

49 mins ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF monitoring Chamisa's movements

3 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Knives out over Shiri estate

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Cop under disciplinary hearing for 'harassing' Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Pressure group celebrates late Zapu hero Ntutha

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Govt, teachers in deadlock over Zimsec contract

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mthuli Ncube budget recipe for disaster, says MPs

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Matobo school head doubles as Zanu-PF district chair

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

High Court mum on by-election challenge 6 months on

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Herman Mashaba asks Ramaphosa to impose economic sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Chinamasa warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to start holding water

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Half of Zinara roads rehab funds not used

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

3 women assist men gang rape two victims

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bus operators complement Govt in transport provision

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt to pay school fees for 1,5 million children

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Teachers unions' plot exposed

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mamombe case deferred

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mafume wants charges dropped

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Public exams start smoothly

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Qatar flies passengers back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwean teen set for Manchester City trials

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

NetOne launches local forex remittance platform

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chamisa's MDC starts auditing MPs, councillors

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Covid hits Masvingo teachers' college

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

EFF urges Mnangagwa's govt to expedite issuance of IDs

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police probe into death of businessman Douglas Munatsi

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF MP's vehicle used in attempted abduction of motorist

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

'Pink Pigs' feed millions of hungry 'independent' Zimbabwean citizens; they demand human rights & the rule of law on our behalf

12 hrs ago | 793 Views

Auxilla has never spoken about women victims of political abuse

12 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Patriotic Act will leave ZANU PF supporters out of the definition

13 hrs ago | 503 Views

Black Friday November 14 1997

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Do our leaders and scientists even understand how COVID-19 vaccines work?

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to enforce rights of mineworkers on Chinese

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

No covid deaths in last 24 hours in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bev mesmerises Bulawayo once again

16 hrs ago | 883 Views

Gambling ends in murder as man is axed by sore loser

16 hrs ago | 501 Views

Robbers hit cross border bus, get away with R170,000, $7,000

16 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Munatsi

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabweans roast ZBC after power outage causes loss of transmission

17 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mahiya accused of taking US$20k bribe to campaign for Kazembe Kazembe

17 hrs ago | 529 Views

Jilted lover stabs woman to death

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Kasukuwere mourns Munatsi

20 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Zimbabwe women's group in today's reaction to Merry Mubayiwa is long overdue

21 hrs ago | 1472 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Top Banker burnt to death in his house

24 hrs ago | 9597 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days