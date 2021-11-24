Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Herman Mashaba asks Ramaphosa to impose economic sanctions on Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH African opposition Action South Africa party leader Herman Mashaba has urged the neighbouring country's government to impose economic sanctions on Zimbabwean government and Zanu-PF officials and freeze their assets saying this would force them to expedite political and economic reforms.

Mashaba made the calls at a press conference Monday.

His call is a first of its kind from any African political leader in the region and comes barely a week after the British parliament suggested more should be asked of regional leaders in pressuring the President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime to reform.

Mashaba, a former City of Johannesburg mayor, blamed the South African government for nurturing Zanu-PF's faults and proposed a harsh approach to dealing with the ruling party.

"We have a crisis taking place across our border," Mashaba said.

"For years our government has watched while Zanu-PF destroyed the country once capable of feeding much of Southern Africa. This crisis impacts our country deeply and it is now time for a new approach, it is time for hard diplomacy. We must adopt the strongest and harshest policies against the oppressive government and not punish the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

"This should start by freezing assets of Zanu-PF leaders which are in South Africa and banning them from entering our country until there is real reform in that beloved country," he added.

South Africa's ruling party ANC has maintained a softened approach to Zanu-PF leaders accused of human rights atrocities, maladministration, and corruption since the early 2000s.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa's govt allows big fuel price hikes

42 mins ago | 88 Views

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

47 mins ago | 89 Views

South Africa to deport Zimbabweans, where would stateless Ndebeles go?

52 mins ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF monitoring Chamisa's movements

3 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Knives out over Shiri estate

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

Cop under disciplinary hearing for 'harassing' Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Pressure group celebrates late Zapu hero Ntutha

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Govt, teachers in deadlock over Zimsec contract

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mthuli Ncube budget recipe for disaster, says MPs

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

Matobo school head doubles as Zanu-PF district chair

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

High Court mum on by-election challenge 6 months on

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Chinamasa warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to start holding water

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Half of Zinara roads rehab funds not used

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

3 women assist men gang rape two victims

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Outcry over Zimbabwe's proposed US$50 cellphone tax

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Bus operators complement Govt in transport provision

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt to pay school fees for 1,5 million children

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Teachers unions' plot exposed

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mamombe case deferred

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mafume wants charges dropped

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Public exams start smoothly

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Qatar flies passengers back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwean teen set for Manchester City trials

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

NetOne launches local forex remittance platform

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chamisa's MDC starts auditing MPs, councillors

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Covid hits Masvingo teachers' college

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

EFF urges Mnangagwa's govt to expedite issuance of IDs

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Police probe into death of businessman Douglas Munatsi

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF MP's vehicle used in attempted abduction of motorist

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

'Pink Pigs' feed millions of hungry 'independent' Zimbabwean citizens; they demand human rights & the rule of law on our behalf

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

Auxilla has never spoken about women victims of political abuse

13 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Patriotic Act will leave ZANU PF supporters out of the definition

13 hrs ago | 504 Views

Black Friday November 14 1997

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Do our leaders and scientists even understand how COVID-19 vaccines work?

13 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to enforce rights of mineworkers on Chinese

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

No covid deaths in last 24 hours in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bev mesmerises Bulawayo once again

16 hrs ago | 885 Views

Gambling ends in murder as man is axed by sore loser

16 hrs ago | 503 Views

Robbers hit cross border bus, get away with R170,000, $7,000

16 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Munatsi

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabweans roast ZBC after power outage causes loss of transmission

17 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mahiya accused of taking US$20k bribe to campaign for Kazembe Kazembe

17 hrs ago | 530 Views

Jilted lover stabs woman to death

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Kasukuwere mourns Munatsi

20 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Zimbabwe women's group in today's reaction to Merry Mubayiwa is long overdue

21 hrs ago | 1472 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Top Banker burnt to death in his house

24 hrs ago | 9601 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days