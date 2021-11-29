Man drowns escaping machete wielding rivals

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A man from Zhombe fell into Sebakwe dam and drowned after he was cornered by a rival gang armed with machetes on Saturday.

Assistant Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the case, he said," Two rivals groups of artisanal miners clashed at Gravel West mine in Zhombe and a fight started.After one group was overpowered they took the fight to the hills that's when the other group was overpowered and flee".The matter is still handled by Zimbabwe Republic Police Zhombe and investigations are still underway.