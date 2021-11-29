Robbers pounce on cross boarder bus

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Three robbers who disguised as travellers allegedly robbed MB transport bus of R167 050 and USD7 367 yester night at 186km peg along the Harare -Masvingo highway.The trio masqueraded as genuine travellers before they suddenly drew out pistols and started shooting at passengers before searching them one by one, Bulawayo24.com.Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.