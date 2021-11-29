Girlfriend murderer nabbed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Chiredzi have arrested Alex Muchocha who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and dumped her at a dumping site.The police confirmed the arrest on their Twitter handle and applauded residents for giving them a tip-off."The ZRP confirms the arrest of Alex Muchocha (45) in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Mercy Zibhowa at Chiredzi Dumping Site on 22/11/21.The suspect was arrested in Hippo Valley on 28/11/21 following a tip of from members of the public," reads the tweet."Meanwhile, the ZRP applauds members of the public for supplying vital information leading to the arrest of the suspect."