Villagers spit at Chief's face

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

TEN Chiweshe villagers were arrested and dragged to Bindura magistrates court yesterday after they caused disorder and threatened to assault Chief Chiweshe who was presiding over a civil matter at his Chiweshe court.Denis Gweshe (46), Dinky Gweshe (28), Edward Gweshe (48), Knowledge Gweshe (42), Farayi Chikukwa (32), Washington Gweshe (53) Factor Gweshe (39), Godfrey Gweshe, Shingirai Gweshe (39), John Gweshe (44) appeared before Bindura magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.The state-led by Sheillar Kudzai Maribha alleged on June 6 Chief Chiweshe was presiding over a civil matter between Joyce Baradza and Factor Gweshe and the accused persons were in attendance.During the court proceedings, Denis Gweshe and Obey Mafusire stood up and disturbed court proceedings by insulting and uttering vulgar words at the chief while charging towards him accusing him of being unfair.Court business was brought to hault as the chief's aids rushed to protect him from the imminent attack, the other eight suspects joined in the mayhem and there was total commotion in the court gallery.Denis and Obey managed to sneak towards the Chief and spat on his face.The angry suspects forced the chief to beg for forgiveness least they assault him and he complied.A formal police report was made leading to the arrest of the suspects.The matter continues on December 15.