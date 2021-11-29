Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Truck with smuggled groceries intercepted by Bulawayo traffic cops

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo have intercepted a 34-tonne truck that was smuggling groceries worth millions of dollars.

The South Africa number platted 34-tonne truck owned by CTME Logistics, was intercepted at the 28KM peg along the Bulawayo Beitbridge highway.

The truck driver, Tendai Kavu (38), was arrested for smuggling and fraud, after he failed to produce documents to prove that he had cleared the goods at the border and is helping police with investigations.

The truck, which was taken to Bulawayo Ross Camp, had boxes of candles, lotion, stock sweets, canned beef, dishwasher, crisps, powdered milk and hair products.

Bulawayo Police acting provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

"Police manning a roadblock on the 28KM peg along the Bulawayo Beitbridge highway stopped a 34-tonne truck belonging to CTME Logistics. When he produced documents at the police roadblock to the officers, the documents were not tallying with what the police were seeing.

"The impounded vehicle was taken to Drill Hall where upon further enquiries, police discovered that the documents that they produced were fake. As the police, as Zimbabwe is nearing the festive season, we are encouraging members of the public to have their documents in order when they are bringing in goods into the country," said Assistant Inspector Msebele.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Truck, #Cops, #Traffic

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa officially opens VFEX and Caledonia Corporation listing

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Gwanda introduces paid parking

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Barbara Rwodzi appointed Deputy Minister of Environment

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

State-assisted funeral for Doug Munatsi

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Woman on the run

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zacc recovers US$7 million in unexplained wealth

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Human rights advocate Rita Marque Mbatha wins USD180,000-00 Damages for Sexual Harassment

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Villagers spit at Chief's face

7 hrs ago | 2138 Views

ZANU PF chairman 'rapes' maid

7 hrs ago | 3288 Views

MHCT fights Hydrocephalus

7 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

11 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

11 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

11 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

11 hrs ago | 679 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

11 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

11 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

11 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

11 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

11 hrs ago | 2609 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

11 hrs ago | 1333 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

12 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

12 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

12 hrs ago | 2735 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3256 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

12 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

12 hrs ago | 452 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

12 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

12 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

12 hrs ago | 406 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

12 hrs ago | 70 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

12 hrs ago | 198 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

12 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

12 hrs ago | 371 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

12 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

12 hrs ago | 168 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

12 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

12 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Econet eyes 5G roll out

12 hrs ago | 237 Views

Japan-based Zimbabwean donates ambulance to Nswazi Clinic

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Bulawayo firm commits to re-industrialisation

12 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 163 Views

Civil servants withdraw forex bonuses

12 hrs ago | 879 Views

Another diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 59 Views

Armed robber arrested after flaunting cash on social media

12 hrs ago | 601 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days