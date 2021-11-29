Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Robson Sharuko new H-Metro editor as Lawrence Moyo leaves after 12 years

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Veteran journalist Robson Sharuko is taking over as editor of the Harare tabloid H-Metro following the surprise departure of the newspaper's founding editor, Lawrence Moyo.

Sharuko, currently the senior sports editor of The Herald, has been at Zimpapers for nearly three decades – all of his time on the sports desk.

In a parting note on Twitter Thursday, Moyo wrote: "Today I officially handed over H-Metro to Robson Sharuko after a 12-year reign. We launched this unique product in September 2009 and made an impact, dominating street sales. I made lots of friends and a couple of enemies. Now time for a new phase. Robson and team have what it takes."

Sharuko, quoting Moyo's tweet, said: "After 29 years and one month on the Herald sports desk and 21 years as the boss of its sports desk, I have moved to other pastures. It's a good day for some, bad day for others, thanks for the support, to God be the glory."

Moyo will remain at Zimpapers, however, with company chiefs reportedly planning a new role for him, possibly in the online department.

H-Metro made gossip, sex, celebrity and real-life stories from the townships its selling point, and remains one of the biggest newspapers in the country by circulation.

The newspaper has never been far from controversy. In February, two sub editors were fired after a reader's lament that Soul Jah Love should have survived and a Zanu PF presidium member died in his place was erroneously published. Moyo was not on duty on the day.

Two weeks ago, during an editors' retreat in Victoria Falls, Zimpapers' meddlesome chairman Tommy Sithole reportedly blocked Moyo's attendance – it is believed over a recent H-Metro front page in which the f-word appeared. On the day of the publication, Moyo was reportedly not at work again, having travelled to Hwange on a ZESA tour of power projects.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Sharuko, #Moyo, #Metro

Comments


Must Read

Man duped in money 'multiplication' deal

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe ignores Mnangagwa's 'quarantine' directive

3 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Cop loses car to thieves

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

NUST student assaults ex-girlfriend after seeing her with another man

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mugabe's DNA show still suspended

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa's quarantine order 'distressed' Zimbabwe's tourism council

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens VFEX and Caledonia Corporation listing

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Gwanda introduces paid parking

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Barbara Rwodzi appointed Deputy Minister of Environment

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Truck with smuggled groceries intercepted by Bulawayo traffic cops

5 hrs ago | 553 Views

State-assisted funeral for Doug Munatsi

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Woman on the run

5 hrs ago | 886 Views

Zacc recovers US$7 million in unexplained wealth

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Human rights advocate Rita Marque Mbatha wins USD180,000-00 Damages for Sexual Harassment

7 hrs ago | 740 Views

Villagers spit at Chief's face

10 hrs ago | 2316 Views

ZANU PF chairman 'rapes' maid

10 hrs ago | 3958 Views

MHCT fights Hydrocephalus

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

14 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

14 hrs ago | 901 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

14 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

14 hrs ago | 698 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

14 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

14 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

14 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

14 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

14 hrs ago | 2698 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

14 hrs ago | 1463 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 986 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

15 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

15 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

15 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3398 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

15 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

15 hrs ago | 460 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

15 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

15 hrs ago | 696 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

16 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

16 hrs ago | 436 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

16 hrs ago | 72 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

16 hrs ago | 205 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

16 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

16 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

16 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

16 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

16 hrs ago | 170 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

16 hrs ago | 1978 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days