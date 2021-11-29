Robson Sharuko new H-Metro editor as Lawrence Moyo leaves after 12 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

Veteran journalist Robson Sharuko is taking over as editor of the Harare tabloid H-Metro following the surprise departure of the newspaper's founding editor, Lawrence Moyo.Sharuko, currently the senior sports editor of The Herald, has been at Zimpapers for nearly three decades – all of his time on the sports desk.In a parting note on Twitter Thursday, Moyo wrote: "Today I officially handed over H-Metro to Robson Sharuko after a 12-year reign. We launched this unique product in September 2009 and made an impact, dominating street sales. I made lots of friends and a couple of enemies. Now time for a new phase. Robson and team have what it takes."Sharuko, quoting Moyo's tweet, said: "After 29 years and one month on the Herald sports desk and 21 years as the boss of its sports desk, I have moved to other pastures. It's a good day for some, bad day for others, thanks for the support, to God be the glory."Moyo will remain at Zimpapers, however, with company chiefs reportedly planning a new role for him, possibly in the online department.H-Metro made gossip, sex, celebrity and real-life stories from the townships its selling point, and remains one of the biggest newspapers in the country by circulation.The newspaper has never been far from controversy. In February, two sub editors were fired after a reader's lament that Soul Jah Love should have survived and a Zanu PF presidium member died in his place was erroneously published. Moyo was not on duty on the day.Two weeks ago, during an editors' retreat in Victoria Falls, Zimpapers' meddlesome chairman Tommy Sithole reportedly blocked Moyo's attendance – it is believed over a recent H-Metro front page in which the f-word appeared. On the day of the publication, Moyo was reportedly not at work again, having travelled to Hwange on a ZESA tour of power projects.