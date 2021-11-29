Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's DNA show still suspended

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Health Professions Authority Zimbabwe has lashed television host Tinashe Mugabe's Global DNA Zimbabwe saying its right to freedom of profession does not supersede the public's right to health.

Mugabe had approached the High Court challenging suspension of his-The Closure DNA show-by the Health Professions Authority Zimbabwe and the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council Zimbabwe.

In suspending the business both boards had queried Mugabe's professionalism to issue the results and compliance with provisions of the Health Professions Act.

Mugabe went on to contest the decision by seeking an order to declare the actions null and void.

In its notice of opposition, the HPAZ and MLCSCZ submitted that it is their duty to safeguard the public against unsafe public health methods.

"Global DNA Zimbabwe's right to freedom, trade and occupation does not supersede the public's right to health.

"It was therefore imperative for the Global DNA Zimbabwe's registration to be suspended to avoid infringing against the public's health

"…the application does not meet the requirements for a declaratory order and must accordingly be dismissed with costs," argued HPAZ secretary general Shepherd Humure.

Humure also claimed that Mugabe's company must have been registered as a health institution.

"A company by virtue of registration as company does not result in them having an automatic right to registration as a health institution.

"As an institution that was operating as a DNA testing facility and a collection site, Global DNA Zimbabwe was urged to comply with the provisions of the Health Professions Act and apply for registration as a health institution," reads Humure's affidavit.

He further opposes Mugabe's assertion that he had complied with the requirements of the two boards before going on air.

"This is a medical process used to identify changes in the DNA sequence or chromosome structure.

"It is a medical process that requires collection, testing and analysis thereof.

"It is imperative for this honourable court to note that at no point since 2017 to 2021, did the Global DNA Zimbabwe raise issues regarding its suitability for registration as a health institution," he said.

Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council Zimbabwe's registrar, Agnes Chigora also argued that the delivery of the test results was unethical.

"It is a known fact that the delivery of the results to the clients by Global DNA Zimbabwe was unethical as most of the results were delivered and published in public domain and aired on ZBC-TV program as ‘The Closure DNA Show' and on its YouTube channel.

"The delivery of results to the client in a public domain is unethical and in breach of the Patient Charter which protects client confidentiality," argued Chigora.

She said Mugabe also failed to produce signed consent forms that allowed his show to go public with the results.

"On September 17th, 2021, we requested for the signed consent forms of clients whose results were being publicly announced and none was produced.

"The power to order closure of the offices is derived from the Health Professions Act and registration of Global DNA Zimbabwe as a health institution," said Chigora.

Chigora also claims Mugabe would hire a doctor and a nurse to collect samples but failed to provide their credentials during a November 6 inspection.

The matter is yet to be heard.

Source - H-Metro
More on: #Mugabe, #Dna, #Show

Comments


Must Read

Man duped in money 'multiplication' deal

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe ignores Mnangagwa's 'quarantine' directive

3 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Cop loses car to thieves

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

NUST student assaults ex-girlfriend after seeing her with another man

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

Robson Sharuko new H-Metro editor as Lawrence Moyo leaves after 12 years

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa's quarantine order 'distressed' Zimbabwe's tourism council

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens VFEX and Caledonia Corporation listing

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Gwanda introduces paid parking

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Barbara Rwodzi appointed Deputy Minister of Environment

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Truck with smuggled groceries intercepted by Bulawayo traffic cops

5 hrs ago | 553 Views

State-assisted funeral for Doug Munatsi

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Woman on the run

5 hrs ago | 886 Views

Zacc recovers US$7 million in unexplained wealth

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Human rights advocate Rita Marque Mbatha wins USD180,000-00 Damages for Sexual Harassment

7 hrs ago | 740 Views

Villagers spit at Chief's face

10 hrs ago | 2316 Views

ZANU PF chairman 'rapes' maid

10 hrs ago | 3958 Views

MHCT fights Hydrocephalus

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

14 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

14 hrs ago | 901 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

14 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

14 hrs ago | 698 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

14 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

14 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

14 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

14 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

14 hrs ago | 2699 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

14 hrs ago | 1463 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 986 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

15 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

15 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

15 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3398 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

15 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

15 hrs ago | 460 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

15 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

16 hrs ago | 696 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

16 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

16 hrs ago | 436 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

16 hrs ago | 72 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

16 hrs ago | 205 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

16 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

16 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

16 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

16 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

16 hrs ago | 170 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

16 hrs ago | 1978 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days