NUST student assaults ex-girlfriend after seeing her with another man

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
IN a fit of jealousy, a student at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo reportedly ran amok at the university when he allegedly assaulted his ex-lover after seeing her in the company of another man.

Mthokozisi Ndebele (24) had a brush with the law after he couldn't fathom the idea that his ex-lover Tinotenda Chakanyuka (23) who is also a student at Nust had allegedly moved on.

Allegations against Ndebele are that on 8 November 2021 and at around 1pm he saw his ex-lover walking with another man.

That reportedly didn't go down well with him and he thought of confronting her. Upon confronting her, Ndebele who was angry allegedly assaulted Chakanyuka with fists several times on the face.

He also kicked her several times all over the body. As result of the attack, Chakanyuka bled from the nose and sustained a swollen face.

It is further reported that on 26 November 2021 and at around 6am Ndebele went to his ex-lover's place in Selbourne Park where he confronted her saying she should drop the assault case which she had filed against him at the police.

Seeing that Ndebele was harassing her, Chakanyuka then decided to go to Nust and report him to the university's security personnel.

They reportedly went together and upon arrival at Nust, Ndebele became violent and started assaulting Chakanyuka several times on the face and he also kicked her on the stomach.

Chakanyuka went and reported the matter at ZRP Khumalo and investigations led to the arrest of Ndebele.

For the offence Ndebele has since appeared in court facing two counts of physical abuse as defined in Section 3 (i) (a) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16.

Ndebele pleaded guilty to the first count and he was remanded out of custody to December 14 on $2 000 bail for trial on the second count.

Source - B-Metro
Most Popular In 7 Days