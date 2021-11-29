Cop loses car to thieves

News / National

by Staff reporter

A POLICE officer stationed at the Police Protection Unit was left clutching his car keys when he discovered that his Honda Fit car which he had parked directly opposite his workplace at Southampton building had been stolen.The officer, Assistant Inspector Tawedzengwa Runyare (40), parked his white Honda Fit at the centre parking and left all the windows and doors closed. He then went to his office, said the source.When he came back at around 1.50pm on the same day shock gripped him as he found that his dearest asset had disappeared."He looked around thinking that maybe he would see it but to his utter shock it had been stolen. He then dashed to Bulawayo Central Police Station and reported the matter. CID vehicle theft squad (VTS) attended the scene but they have not yet gathered any information which may point to the recovery of the car," said a source close to the incident.