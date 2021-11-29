Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean midfielder superb against Manchester City

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
DESPITE falling to his first defeat as Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard would no doubt have been left impressed by a number of his players following Wednesday night.

The Villans were beaten 2-1 by English Premier League football champions Manchester City at Villa Park, and brought an end to the quick turnaround in results Gerrard had produced in his first couple of weeks in the dugout.

One man who epitomised that new found belief at the club, was Marvelous Nakamba.

The Zimbabwe international was at his energetic and dynamic best on Wednesday night, covering every blade of glass looking to stop City from playing through the lines and dominating proceedings.

As per Sofascore, the midfielder won seven duels on the night - only Ollie Watkins and John McGinn won more - while nobody made more than his quite impressive six tackles (Matty Cash could only match it).

Nakamba was quick to snap at the feet of City's attacking players, and was only taken off by Gerrard late on in the second half for the Villa boss to inject some fresh energy.

And, writing in his post-match player ratings for The Birmingham Mail, Ashley Preece, gave him a seven, saying: "Tackled well as Villa's middle man in midfield once again. Nakamba was workmanlike in his approach once more here before he ran himself into the ground as Sanson injected some energy for the final 13 or so minutes. Another good effort from Nakamba."

On Twitter, journalist James Hendicott dubbed the Zimbabwean as an "absolute revelation" under Gerrard, and that he "looks a superb player all of a sudden."

As is often the case with new managers coming in, there will be players who fall by the wayside and others who come more into the reckoning, and under Gerrard, Nakamba looks like a player reborn.

He's started the past three games for the new Villa boss, while on Wedneaday night was the first time Gerrard had actually taken him off.

While much of the focus will be on how the former Liverpool captain can get the best out of Villa's numerous attacking players, his ability to coach Nakamba into a midfield machine could be key too.


Source - Footballfancast.com

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's regime change claims 'baffles' teachers

47 mins ago | 175 Views

War vets stage demo over bonus delays

48 mins ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe's airports operate without radar systems

48 mins ago | 81 Views

SA outlines new Zimbabwe permits roadmap

51 mins ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politburo elevation raises stink

51 mins ago | 247 Views

No US$ bonus for nurses

52 mins ago | 295 Views

Notorious armed robbers nabbed

52 mins ago | 185 Views

Zec bemoans paltry budgetary allocation

52 mins ago | 20 Views

Address current challenges before adding more teachers

53 mins ago | 11 Views

Cop in court over NewsDay journalist assault

53 mins ago | 67 Views

Govt reads riot act on exams invigilation

53 mins ago | 53 Views

BCC rakes in $455k in fines

54 mins ago | 24 Views

'Criminals damaging roads'

54 mins ago | 63 Views

COVID-19 strikes at LSU, Inyathi High

54 mins ago | 42 Views

Omicron hits Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | 145 Views

Cable theft triggers 14-day power blackout

55 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's mustn't greenwash his govt's crimes

55 mins ago | 22 Views

Blunt Bosso seek striker

56 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa to launch another expo

56 mins ago | 13 Views

Pupils shun teen vaccination programme

57 mins ago | 14 Views

Covid cases spike

57 mins ago | 26 Views

Busted cheat commits suicide

58 mins ago | 93 Views

Cattle carcasses recovered in suburb

58 mins ago | 28 Views

Burglar blames mum for his life of crime

59 mins ago | 31 Views

Man cheats to avenge wife cheating dream

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Miners in bloody fight over isitshwala

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Man dumps wife over socks argument

1 hr ago | 59 Views

'Returning citizens were providing fake Covid-19 certificates,' claims Mangwana

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Air Zimbabwe to buy new planes next year

1 hr ago | 48 Views

SA exemption permits latest

1 hr ago | 80 Views

ZIFA take battle to Administrative Court

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Selling of stolen cars increases

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Chiwenga urges adherence to WHO protocols

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Parly demands US$3,4m for air traffic system

1 hr ago | 17 Views

ZEC warms up to by-elections

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Civil servants get forex bonuses, decry high bank charges

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses implicated in illegal debt collection deal

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mliswa-Chikoka onnoys war vets

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Man duped in money 'multiplication' deal

12 hrs ago | 941 Views

Zimbabwe ignores Mnangagwa's 'quarantine' directive

12 hrs ago | 2941 Views

Cop loses car to thieves

12 hrs ago | 1279 Views

NUST student assaults ex-girlfriend after seeing her with another man

12 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mugabe's DNA show still suspended

12 hrs ago | 606 Views

Robson Sharuko new H-Metro editor as Lawrence Moyo leaves after 12 years

12 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mnangagwa's quarantine order 'distressed' Zimbabwe's tourism council

12 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens VFEX and Caledonia Corporation listing

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Gwanda introduces paid parking

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

Barbara Rwodzi appointed Deputy Minister of Environment

15 hrs ago | 520 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days