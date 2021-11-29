Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Zesa bosses implicated in illegal debt collection deal

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZESA Holdings Group financial controller, Mr Tafireyi Chikwenhere, yesterday told the court that three top executives at the power utility allowed a local law firm to perform debt collection services on its behalf for six months without a contract, leading to a US$3 million prejudice.

Mr Chikwenhere said this while testifying in a matter where former ZESA Holdings chief executive Joshua Chifamba, company secretary Saidi Sangula and corporate legal manager Garikai Murambiwa Churu are alleged to have hired Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners to perform debt collection without board approval.

Chifamba, Sangula and Churu are denying the charges.

Mr Chikwenhere told the court that Churu, who was an immediate subordinate of Sangula, signed a contract between ZETDC (Pvt) Limited and Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners for debt collection services without a board resolution of either Zesa Holdings or ZETDC.

He also told the court that Chifamba, Sangula and Churu, who were coordinating the debt collection activities, had already engaged Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners between January 2016 to June 6, 2016 without a contract.

Mr Chikwenhere said the trio knew there was conflict of interest as lawyer Mr Simplicious Chihambakwe, a ZESA board member, was also a senior partner at Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners.

Chifamba, through lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, told the court that ZESA Holdings was not a public entity, rendering him not a public officer.

"He asserts that as the group chief executive officer of Zesa Holdings (Pvt) Limited he was tasked to carry out a number of duties in relation to his position," said Chifamba.

"It is not clear how any or all of those duties are alleged to have been abused in contemplation of the law under which he has been charged.

"The first accused person further asserts that the purported charge is misconceived and puts him at a loss as to how to defend himself given that the charge does not disclose an offence."

Mr Rubaya said Chifamba will challenge the State to prove that he is a public officer by operation of law.

"He asserts that he is being charged by virtue of being the group chief executive of Zesa Holdings, a company which was incorporated in terms of the repealed Companies Act (Chapter 24:03).

"The accused person therefore contends that he is not employed by the successor company to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority which existed at law through the repealed Electricity Act (Chapter 13:05).

"The State is challenged to prove that the company, Zesa Holdings, was formed within the peremptory six months' period after the fixed date in terms of section 68(1) of Electricity Act (Chapter 13:09).

"In the circumstances, it is legally incompetent for the accused to be prosecuted as a public officer when he is not a public officer in terms of the Zimbabwean criminal law as codified. These charges are thus a nullity," he said.

Chifamba also told the court that he did not engage Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners Legal firm in his personal capacity or with co-accused as the State alleges.

Sangula, through Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, denied the charges and was quick to apply to be excepted to the charges.

In his application for exception, Sangula told the court that his case was similar to that of Simplicious Chihambakwe, who is facing similar allegations before the same court.

He said Chihambakwe has since made an application for exception to the charges saying the outcome of his matter had a bearing on his case.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zesa, #Deal, #Illegal

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's regime change claims 'baffles' teachers

47 mins ago | 175 Views

War vets stage demo over bonus delays

48 mins ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe's airports operate without radar systems

48 mins ago | 81 Views

SA outlines new Zimbabwe permits roadmap

51 mins ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politburo elevation raises stink

51 mins ago | 247 Views

No US$ bonus for nurses

52 mins ago | 295 Views

Notorious armed robbers nabbed

52 mins ago | 185 Views

Zec bemoans paltry budgetary allocation

52 mins ago | 20 Views

Address current challenges before adding more teachers

53 mins ago | 11 Views

Cop in court over NewsDay journalist assault

53 mins ago | 67 Views

Govt reads riot act on exams invigilation

53 mins ago | 53 Views

BCC rakes in $455k in fines

54 mins ago | 24 Views

'Criminals damaging roads'

54 mins ago | 63 Views

COVID-19 strikes at LSU, Inyathi High

54 mins ago | 42 Views

Omicron hits Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | 145 Views

Cable theft triggers 14-day power blackout

55 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's mustn't greenwash his govt's crimes

55 mins ago | 22 Views

Blunt Bosso seek striker

56 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa to launch another expo

56 mins ago | 13 Views

Pupils shun teen vaccination programme

57 mins ago | 14 Views

Covid cases spike

57 mins ago | 26 Views

Busted cheat commits suicide

58 mins ago | 93 Views

Cattle carcasses recovered in suburb

58 mins ago | 28 Views

Burglar blames mum for his life of crime

59 mins ago | 31 Views

Man cheats to avenge wife cheating dream

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Miners in bloody fight over isitshwala

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Man dumps wife over socks argument

1 hr ago | 59 Views

'Returning citizens were providing fake Covid-19 certificates,' claims Mangwana

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Air Zimbabwe to buy new planes next year

1 hr ago | 48 Views

SA exemption permits latest

1 hr ago | 80 Views

ZIFA take battle to Administrative Court

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Selling of stolen cars increases

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Chiwenga urges adherence to WHO protocols

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Parly demands US$3,4m for air traffic system

1 hr ago | 17 Views

ZEC warms up to by-elections

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Civil servants get forex bonuses, decry high bank charges

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwean midfielder superb against Manchester City

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mliswa-Chikoka onnoys war vets

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Man duped in money 'multiplication' deal

12 hrs ago | 941 Views

Zimbabwe ignores Mnangagwa's 'quarantine' directive

12 hrs ago | 2941 Views

Cop loses car to thieves

12 hrs ago | 1279 Views

NUST student assaults ex-girlfriend after seeing her with another man

12 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mugabe's DNA show still suspended

12 hrs ago | 606 Views

Robson Sharuko new H-Metro editor as Lawrence Moyo leaves after 12 years

12 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mnangagwa's quarantine order 'distressed' Zimbabwe's tourism council

12 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens VFEX and Caledonia Corporation listing

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Gwanda introduces paid parking

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

Barbara Rwodzi appointed Deputy Minister of Environment

15 hrs ago | 520 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days