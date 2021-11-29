Latest News Editor's Choice


Parly demands US$3,4m for air traffic system

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe desperately needs a new air traffic control communication system at a cost of around US$5 million, but no extra funds were budgeted beyond the US$1,5 million earned by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

Now the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development hopes Parliament can lobby Treasury for the release of the required US$3,4 million.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe entered into an agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company for the supply of the new communication system at a cost of US$4 810 177 plus accessories that would cost US$87 163, taking the total to close to US$5 million.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development Engineer Thedious Chinyanga yesterday told the Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development that Treasury had not funded the project in the 2022 national Budget.

"The CAAZ has in its coffers US$1,5 million and requires a balance of US$3,4 million which is a bid we made with Treasury but received nothing. This means we are at risk of going into breach of contract without having started the project.

 The systems that we have are antiquated and we cannot fathom going beyond 2022 with the equipment. Therefore we pray that you assist us get the US$3,4 from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development we bid for," he said.

Eng Chinyanga told the Committee that the ministry had bid for $81,2 billion but was allocated $60,8 billion.

On roads, Eng Chinyanga said Government had so far spent US$100 million in the ongoing Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2. ERRP 2 was launched this year and will run until 2024 and the whole programme has a budget of US$400 million.

Eng Chinyanga said Treasury had provided $43 billion for other roads construction and maintenance from a bid of $72 billion.



Source - The Herald
