Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Miners in bloody fight over isitshwala

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AN artisanal miner employed at Black Rock Mine in Esigodini attacked his colleague several times all over the body with a shovel and stabbed him for refusing to cook isitshwala.

The incident happened this week on Monday at lunch time.

A worker at the mine who preferred not to be named said Farman Ncube (28) who hails from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo told his colleague Wonder Ncube that it was his duty to cook isitshwala and thereafter an argument ensued.

Wonder lost his cool and reached for a shovel and severely attacked his mate all over the body, said the worker.

As if that was not enough he stabbed him on the arm with a sharp object. After the scuffle he fled from the scene.

Farman's boss reported the matter at Hillside Police Station leading to the arrest of Wonder.

Farman suffered a deep cut on the head and fractured ribs.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

He urged community members never to take the law into their hands and urged them to engage third parties like relatives, friends or police rather than to engage in violence.

Source - B-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's regime change claims 'baffles' teachers

53 mins ago | 195 Views

War vets stage demo over bonus delays

53 mins ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe's airports operate without radar systems

54 mins ago | 97 Views

SA outlines new Zimbabwe permits roadmap

57 mins ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politburo elevation raises stink

57 mins ago | 289 Views

No US$ bonus for nurses

58 mins ago | 342 Views

Notorious armed robbers nabbed

58 mins ago | 209 Views

Zec bemoans paltry budgetary allocation

58 mins ago | 22 Views

Address current challenges before adding more teachers

58 mins ago | 11 Views

Cop in court over NewsDay journalist assault

59 mins ago | 74 Views

Govt reads riot act on exams invigilation

59 mins ago | 59 Views

BCC rakes in $455k in fines

60 mins ago | 24 Views

'Criminals damaging roads'

1 hr ago | 73 Views

COVID-19 strikes at LSU, Inyathi High

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Omicron hits Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Cable theft triggers 14-day power blackout

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa's mustn't greenwash his govt's crimes

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Blunt Bosso seek striker

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa to launch another expo

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Pupils shun teen vaccination programme

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Covid cases spike

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Busted cheat commits suicide

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Cattle carcasses recovered in suburb

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Burglar blames mum for his life of crime

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Man cheats to avenge wife cheating dream

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Man dumps wife over socks argument

1 hr ago | 63 Views

'Returning citizens were providing fake Covid-19 certificates,' claims Mangwana

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Air Zimbabwe to buy new planes next year

1 hr ago | 50 Views

SA exemption permits latest

1 hr ago | 88 Views

ZIFA take battle to Administrative Court

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Selling of stolen cars increases

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Chiwenga urges adherence to WHO protocols

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Parly demands US$3,4m for air traffic system

1 hr ago | 18 Views

ZEC warms up to by-elections

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Civil servants get forex bonuses, decry high bank charges

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses implicated in illegal debt collection deal

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwean midfielder superb against Manchester City

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Mliswa-Chikoka onnoys war vets

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Man duped in money 'multiplication' deal

12 hrs ago | 942 Views

Zimbabwe ignores Mnangagwa's 'quarantine' directive

13 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Cop loses car to thieves

13 hrs ago | 1283 Views

NUST student assaults ex-girlfriend after seeing her with another man

13 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Mugabe's DNA show still suspended

13 hrs ago | 607 Views

Robson Sharuko new H-Metro editor as Lawrence Moyo leaves after 12 years

13 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa's quarantine order 'distressed' Zimbabwe's tourism council

13 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens VFEX and Caledonia Corporation listing

15 hrs ago | 235 Views

Gwanda introduces paid parking

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

Barbara Rwodzi appointed Deputy Minister of Environment

15 hrs ago | 521 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days