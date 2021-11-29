Busted cheat commits suicide

News / National

A man from Kezi, Matabeleland South Province committed suicide after his wife stumbled on love messages on his phone and later saw semen stains on their matrimonial bed.The incident happened on Thursday last week at Mount Sibali Farm in Matobo District.Abel Sibanda, a neighbour to the late Hloniphani Sibanda (36), said Sibanda's wife Patience Ndlovu (24) had visited her parents and returned home unexpectedly and got the shock of her life as she saw semen stains on their sheets."When she was browsing through her husband's phone she stumbled on love messages that her husband had exchanged with her secret lover.And thinking that she had seen enough of her husband's shenanigans she was yet to witness a shocker as she saw semen stains on the bed sheets of their matrimonial bed," said Abel.Patience fumed over the issue and confronted her husband. Seeing that there was no way he could deny that, he admitted to his wife that he was cheating on her."And he confessed that he slept on their matrimonial bed with his lover," said Abel.After the confession Hloniphani went to a garage located within the farm and took a dip chemical and gulped it, said the source."His wife followed him after about five minutes and found him gulping the dip chemical.He threw the bottle down and fled into the bush. He has been missing since that fateful day and a manhunt was launched and his lifeless body was found this week on Monday in a state of decomposition," said a source close to investigations.Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident and urged couples to build their marriage on trust and love.She added saying whenever couples are faced with disputes they should engage third parties like relatives, friends, pastors or police officers rather than to take the law into their own hands.Efforts to get a comment from the late Hloniphani's wife were fruitless.