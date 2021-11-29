Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Blunt Bosso seek striker

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS are hoping to sign FC Platinum's Stanley Ngala in a bid to change their fortunes on the goal-scoring front.

Bosso are yet to score in the 2021-22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League edition, having drawn blanks in their 2-0 defeat to Black Rhinos before the nil-all stalemate against Ngezi Platinum Stars last week.

Last year, the Bulawayo giants brought in Washington Navaya and Lynoth Chikuhwa, but the two have not lived up to expectation.

Navaya scored a single goal in Highlanders' seven games in the Chibuku Super Cup from the group stages to the quarter-finals, while Chikuhwa scored two.

Leading the pack, champions FC Platinum have already banged in eight goals in two games, while Manica Diamonds are on six and Ngezi Platinum on five.

Highlanders gaffer Mandla Mpofu could not be drawn to reveal his targets, but yesterday intimated that the club would be heartily active in the market during the transfer window next month.

"It's a concern as a team that we are not scoring, but on a good day, those opportunities on Josta (Joel Ngodzo) and Zakhu (Bukhosi Sibanda) were supposed to be goals. We were just unlucky," he said.

"As a technical team, when things turn out this way and goals are not coming, you go under pressure. We will try and invade the transfer window and see what we can get that can fit into our system."

Mpofu, however, said there would be challenges getting a player they wanted given the coming transfer window.

"Remember, this is like a mid-season transfer window, where you can't get more than five players and we have clubs tying up contracts with their players. It will not be easy," he said.

"The way we started with this COVID-19 was not normal. We have our targets and we have approached them, but the stumbling block could be that they might have running contracts with their clubs."

The other strikers at Highlanders are Rodi Sibanda, Toto Banda, Keith Mavunga and Mthabisi Ncube.

Sibanda, Banda and Mavunga have struggled for game time, with Banda coming in from the bench on Sunday against Ngezi Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium.

They have a strong attacking midfield that boasts Ngodzo, Sibanda, Divine Mhindirira, Ray Lunga and Godfrey Makaruse, among others.

Their next game is an away fixture against Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Bosso, #Striker, #Seek

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's regime change claims 'baffles' teachers

54 mins ago | 200 Views

War vets stage demo over bonus delays

54 mins ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe's airports operate without radar systems

55 mins ago | 104 Views

SA outlines new Zimbabwe permits roadmap

57 mins ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politburo elevation raises stink

58 mins ago | 300 Views

No US$ bonus for nurses

58 mins ago | 351 Views

Notorious armed robbers nabbed

59 mins ago | 212 Views

Zec bemoans paltry budgetary allocation

59 mins ago | 22 Views

Address current challenges before adding more teachers

59 mins ago | 11 Views

Cop in court over NewsDay journalist assault

60 mins ago | 74 Views

Govt reads riot act on exams invigilation

1 hr ago | 63 Views

BCC rakes in $455k in fines

1 hr ago | 25 Views

'Criminals damaging roads'

1 hr ago | 73 Views

COVID-19 strikes at LSU, Inyathi High

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Omicron hits Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Cable theft triggers 14-day power blackout

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa's mustn't greenwash his govt's crimes

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa to launch another expo

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Pupils shun teen vaccination programme

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Covid cases spike

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Busted cheat commits suicide

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Cattle carcasses recovered in suburb

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Burglar blames mum for his life of crime

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Man cheats to avenge wife cheating dream

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Miners in bloody fight over isitshwala

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Man dumps wife over socks argument

1 hr ago | 65 Views

'Returning citizens were providing fake Covid-19 certificates,' claims Mangwana

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Air Zimbabwe to buy new planes next year

1 hr ago | 50 Views

SA exemption permits latest

1 hr ago | 89 Views

ZIFA take battle to Administrative Court

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Selling of stolen cars increases

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Chiwenga urges adherence to WHO protocols

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Parly demands US$3,4m for air traffic system

1 hr ago | 18 Views

ZEC warms up to by-elections

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Civil servants get forex bonuses, decry high bank charges

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses implicated in illegal debt collection deal

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwean midfielder superb against Manchester City

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Mliswa-Chikoka onnoys war vets

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Man duped in money 'multiplication' deal

12 hrs ago | 942 Views

Zimbabwe ignores Mnangagwa's 'quarantine' directive

13 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Cop loses car to thieves

13 hrs ago | 1283 Views

NUST student assaults ex-girlfriend after seeing her with another man

13 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Mugabe's DNA show still suspended

13 hrs ago | 607 Views

Robson Sharuko new H-Metro editor as Lawrence Moyo leaves after 12 years

13 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa's quarantine order 'distressed' Zimbabwe's tourism council

13 hrs ago | 636 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens VFEX and Caledonia Corporation listing

15 hrs ago | 235 Views

Gwanda introduces paid parking

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

Barbara Rwodzi appointed Deputy Minister of Environment

15 hrs ago | 521 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days