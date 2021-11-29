Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsholotsho murderers nabbed

by Simbarashe Sithole
27 mins ago | Views
Police in Tsholotsho have arrested four suspected murderers who allegedly killed Doubt Nkomo (29) over ZAR400 dispute.

According to police Cabangani Gumede (30), Nkosikhona Ndlovu (23), Mpumelelo Sibanda (23) and Saul Ncube  are assisting police with investigations following the death of Nkomo whom they fatally assaulted with open hands and fists.

"Police in Tsholotsho have arrested Cabangani Gumede (30) , Nkosikhona Ndlovu (23), Mpumelelo Sibanda (23) and Saul Ncube in connection with a murder case which occured on 24/11/21. The four suspects fatally assaulted the victim, Doubt Nkomo (29) with fists  and open hands," reads the Police's Tweet.

Source - Byo24news

