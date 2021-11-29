Tsholotsho murderers nabbed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Tsholotsho have arrested four suspected murderers who allegedly killed Doubt Nkomo (29) over ZAR400 dispute.According to police Cabangani Gumede (30), Nkosikhona Ndlovu (23), Mpumelelo Sibanda (23) and Saul Ncube are assisting police with investigations following the death of Nkomo whom they fatally assaulted with open hands and fists."Police in Tsholotsho have arrested Cabangani Gumede (30) , Nkosikhona Ndlovu (23), Mpumelelo Sibanda (23) and Saul Ncube in connection with a murder case which occured on 24/11/21. The four suspects fatally assaulted the victim, Doubt Nkomo (29) with fists and open hands," reads the Police's Tweet.