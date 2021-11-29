Chief Chireya claims $3 million from Gokwe man

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Gokwe

Chief Chireya of Gokwe born Henry Chidzivo has sued Godfrey Teteni for defamation after he allegedly went to online media outlets and caused the publication of articles accusing the chief of stealing people's property at his traditional court.

According to summons gleaned by Bulawayo24.com the chief is claiming RTGS$3 million under case number GL60/21.The chief had ruled in an adultery matter against Andrew Tetani who is a relative to Godfrey.The chief ordered Tetani to pay a number of bovines and when his aides went to enforce the judgement Tetani tried to stop them and reported the matter to police.Gokwe Magistrate court dismissed Tetani's appeal and the judgement was enforced.Pained by the developments Tetani hatched a plot to defame the chief through the press and reportedly fabricated a theft story against the chief.Meanwhile Tetani has since been served with the summons and entered an appearance to defend. The matter will be heard at the Gokwe magistrate's court.