COVID-19 guidelines for returning residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad

Following the enactment of Statutory Instrument 267 of 2021: Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (N0.2) (Amendment) Order. the Ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to advise returning residents. visitors and members of the public to be guided as follows:1. All returning residents and visitors shall be subjected to mandatory PCR testing (notwithstanding that they present a PCR negative test result from elsewhere).2 Those found to be negative will be quarantined at their own cost for 10 days. Those in quarantine will be retested after 5 days.3. Those who are found to be PCR positive or have signs and symptoms will be isolated.4. Returning residents and visitors who have been outside the country for more than 14 days found to be PCR negative will be subjected to a mandatory ten-day quarantine at design.ed public or private COVID.19 quarantine facilities at their own cost, while those that have been outside the country for a period less than 14 days may be allowed to self-quarantine at their respective homes.However, home quarantine will be granted prior to inspection and approval of the facilities.5. Diplomats, VIPs and VVIPs visiting the country on official Government business will be handled through usual diplomatic channels.6. Booster doses for frontline workers, those with chronic diseases and the elderly to commence with immediate effect.