Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean born scientist who helped identify Omicron slams travel bans

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Botswana scientist who may well have discovered the omicron variant of the coronavirus says he has been on a roller-coaster of emotions, with the pride of accomplishment followed by dismay over the travel bans immediately slapped on southern African countries.

"Is that how you reward science? By blacklisting countries?" Sikhulile Moyo, a virologist at the Botswana Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership, said in an interview Thursday night with The Associated Press.

"The virus does not know passports, it does not know borders," he added.

"We should be collaborating and understanding."

Moyo was doing genomic sequencing of Covid-19 samples at his lab in Botswana two weeks ago and noticed three cases that seemed dramatically different, with an unusual pattern showing multiple mutations.

He continued studying the results and by early last week, decided to publicly release the data on the internet.

Soon scientists in South Africa said they had made the same findings and an identical case in Hong Kong was also identified.

A new coronavirus variant had been discovered, and soon the World Health Organization (WHO) named it omicron.

It has now been identified in 38 countries and counting, including much of Western Europe and the United States.

And the U.S. and many other nations have imposed flight restrictions to try to contain the emerging threat.

Speaking from his lab in Gaborone, Botswana's capital, Moyo bristled at being described as the man who first identified omicron.

In fact, he noted that the variant was found to be something entirely new only by comparing it to other viruses online in a public database shared by scientists.

"The only way you can really see that you see something new is when you compare with millions of sequences. That's why you deposit it online," he said.

The Zimbabwe-born Moyo – who is also a research associate at Harvard's school of public health, a married father of three, and a gospel singer – expressed pride in the way he and his international colleagues were transparent about their findings and sounded the alarm to the rest of the world.

Omicron startled scientists because it had more than 50 mutations.

Little is known about the variant, and the world is watching nervously.

It's not clear if it makes people more seriously ill or can evade the vaccine.

But early evidence suggests it might be more contagious and more efficient at re-infecting people who have had a bout with Covid-19.

In the coming weeks, labs around the world will be working to find out what to expect from omicron and just how dangerous it is.

South Africa is seeing a dramatic surge in infections that may be driven by omicron.

The country reported more than 16,000 new Covid-19 cases Friday, up from about 200 per day in mid-November.

The number of omicron cases confirmed by genetic sequencing in Botswana has grown to 19, while South Africa has recorded more than 200.

So far, most of the cases are in people who did not get vaccinated.

He credited earlier research and investment into fighting HIV/AIDS with building Botswana's capacity for doing genetic sequencing.

Source - AP
More on: #Hiv, #Aids, #Rate

Comments


Must Read

SA banks threaten to close bank accounts of Zimbabweans Exemption Permit holders

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Family concerned as Covid restrictions trap Canadian woman in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa signs spy bill into law

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zanu-PF diverts 30 ZUPCO buses for SB Moyo memorial

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Tagwirei ally hits jackpot with public contracts

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zifa board 'resumes' duties

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe airports pose aviation disaster

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Police given 7-day ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Vote out corrupt councillors, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Jailed Baron Dube released on bail

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Quarantine details revealed, fourth wave confirmed

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Women in majority at ZOU graduation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Booster jabs for elderly, front liners

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SRC reject ZIFA board comeback

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa visits Angeline Masuku

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Musona spills beans

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

SA truckers block roads in protest over foreigners

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo against Chadzamira

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate wheat supplies for festive season'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Female passenger caught breastfeeding cat during flight

12 hrs ago | 2387 Views

COVID-19 guidelines for returning residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad

13 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevalence drops from 13,9% to 11,8%

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Fifa dismisses Bafana Bafana's attempt to qualify through the back door

15 hrs ago | 972 Views

Moyo recommended Obert Mpofu to be offered Esidakeni Farm

15 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Sikhosana living his dream

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation fights in Zimbabwe migrants corner

15 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mliswa attacks Zanu-PF probe

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Misa takes cyber war to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Inside tragic Munatsi fire death trap

15 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Mthuli Ncube orders banks to stop deducting civil servants bonuses

15 hrs ago | 458 Views

Chief Chireya claims $3 million from Gokwe man

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Dj Rabaaz officially unveils Gospel Mbirano

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Omicron variant detected at Lupane state university

20 hrs ago | 1271 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days