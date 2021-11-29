Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF supporters stage demo against Chadzamira

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF supporters in Masvingo Thursday staged a second demonstration against the Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira accusing the top politician of engaging in corrupt activities.

The demonstration at the Zanu-PF provincial offices was staged a day before Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's visit to the city Friday.

Chiwenga was in Masvingo for a clean-up campaign.

Zanu-PF Women's League members donning party regalia, waved placards denouncing Chadzamira accusing him of corruption and dividing the ruling party.

The minister, who doubles as the party's provincial chairperson, stands accused of parcelling out land and mining claims to close allies while abusing his political muscle.

NewZimbabwe.com contacted Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial commissar Jevas Masosota who confirmed there was a demonstration against Chadzamira but said the party was fully behind the embattled minister despite the shenanigans to soil his name.

"I just saw videos and pictures on social media, but what amazes, us as a party, is that these are the same people from Masvingo urban who demonstrated against our chairperson last time. This could be connected to the upcoming Zanu-PF provincial elections, but the party has made it clear the elections will be held before the Christmas holidays. So, they should wait," Masosota said.

"We are working very well with our chairperson and since 1980, we have never had a chairperson of his calibre. Wherever he goes, people love him because of his good exploits,".

Chadzamira has been at the centre of controversy, and recently he was arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers over alleged corruption. However, the matter was dropped and the intervention of senior Zanu-PF officials.

However, internal fighting has been intense in Masvingo province as factionalism takes its toll with other members fighting for Vice-Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa to take over from Chadzamira.

Earlier this year, war veterans staged another demonstration in Chiredzi against Chadzamira over the corrupt allocation of sugarcane plots in the Lowveld.

Source - NewZimbabwe

