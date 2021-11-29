Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA truckers block roads in protest over foreigners

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The failure by the South African government to provide feedback on November 3 to small truck operators regarding the employment of foreign drivers resulted in the blockade of the N3 highway near Van Reenen yesterday.

Several sources within the trucking fraternity said the truck protest followed a memorandum of demands handed to transport and labour ministers Fikile Mbalula and Thulas Nxesi on October 25 during a protest on the N9 and N10 highways outside Middelburg in the Eastern                          Cape.

The ministers accepted the memorandum, calling for intervention into the four-year long debate about the employment of foreign nationals in the logistics industry and its effect on job opportunities for South Africans.

After an agreement was reached, government said a technical team would report back to the drivers and small truck operators, which sources claimed did not happen.

National Truck Drivers Association secretary-general Siphosihle Muthwa alleged the government had failed to respond to the drivers within seven days, as initially agreed upon.

"Government promised the drivers that within seven days they would provide them with feedback into the process of addressing concerns around the employment of foreign nationals, among other issues. Government never came back to them. That is why we are seeing what is happening on the N3."

Muthwa said one of the demands in the memorandum was for the government to remove the operating licences of employers hiring foreign nationals.

"That will stop all the things that are happening, but government do not want to give the memorandum to employers. That is why drivers are angry."

At 9am, the N3 Toll Concession said all lanes remained closed at Van Reenen, resulting in a standstill northbound from Tugela toll plaza and southbound from Van Reenen.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said it was alleged truck drivers parked their vehicles on the N3 and removed the keys.

He said the police were at the scene and attempts were under way to have the trucks removed.

All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDFASA) secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi disputed their involvement in the protests.

"Always when there's something like that they say it is ATDFASA. What is the violence there? They are putting out wrong information. -


Source - TimesLIVE
More on: #Truckers, #Trucks, #Demo

Comments


Must Read

SA banks threaten to close bank accounts of Zimbabweans Exemption Permit holders

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Family concerned as Covid restrictions trap Canadian woman in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa signs spy bill into law

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zanu-PF diverts 30 ZUPCO buses for SB Moyo memorial

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Tagwirei ally hits jackpot with public contracts

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zifa board 'resumes' duties

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe airports pose aviation disaster

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Police given 7-day ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Vote out corrupt councillors, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Jailed Baron Dube released on bail

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Quarantine details revealed, fourth wave confirmed

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Women in majority at ZOU graduation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Booster jabs for elderly, front liners

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SRC reject ZIFA board comeback

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa visits Angeline Masuku

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Musona spills beans

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo against Chadzamira

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate wheat supplies for festive season'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist who helped identify Omicron slams travel bans

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Female passenger caught breastfeeding cat during flight

12 hrs ago | 2379 Views

COVID-19 guidelines for returning residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad

13 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevalence drops from 13,9% to 11,8%

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Fifa dismisses Bafana Bafana's attempt to qualify through the back door

15 hrs ago | 972 Views

Moyo recommended Obert Mpofu to be offered Esidakeni Farm

15 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Sikhosana living his dream

15 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation fights in Zimbabwe migrants corner

15 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Mliswa attacks Zanu-PF probe

15 hrs ago | 919 Views

Misa takes cyber war to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 287 Views

Inside tragic Munatsi fire death trap

15 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Mthuli Ncube orders banks to stop deducting civil servants bonuses

15 hrs ago | 458 Views

Chief Chireya claims $3 million from Gokwe man

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Dj Rabaaz officially unveils Gospel Mbirano

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Omicron variant detected at Lupane state university

20 hrs ago | 1270 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days