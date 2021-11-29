Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa visits Angeline Masuku

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
President Mnangagwa yesterday paid a visit to veteran nationalist Angeline Masuku at her home in Warringham on the outskirts of Bulawayo where they discussed a range of issues.

Masuku, a teacher by training, joined the liberation struggle in 1963 and became Secretary for Bulawayo District in North-West Province during the colonial era.

She later crossed into Zambia to join Zipra military training camps after failing to cope with the evil shackles of the Ian Smith regime.

The Zanu-PF Politburo member was part of the team from PF Zapu that participated in negotiations that led to the signing of the Unity Accord between Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu on December 22 in 1987.

President Mnangagwa said he decided to visit Masuku after he learnt that she was not well.

"The Provincial Affairs Minister for Bulawayo Judith Ncube told me that the Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs Umama Masuku has not been feeling well for some time and she hardly now travels hence, I decided to just come and visit her and ascertain her condition," he said.

President Mnangagwa said through his brief interaction with Masuku, she told him that she was now feeling better.

"She tells me that she has improved a lot and that she does some physiotherapy three times a week.

"Generally, she says she has now recovered a lot and this is why she is sitting outside admiring her excellent gardens around her very green home," he said.

Sharing lighter moments, the President said he was pleasantly surprised by the condition of Masuku's home.

"Very few people around here have a beautiful home like this one. Masuku manages this place by herself and I am very impressed about what she is doing at her age and very few people of her age can do this," he said, drawing laughter from his entourage.

During his visit to Masuku's home, the President was accompanied by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube, State Security Minister Owen Ncube and Minister Ncube.

Others included Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi, Bulawayo Senator Molly Mpofu, Zanu-PF leadership in Bulawayo and service chiefs.

Earlier, President Mnangagwa had presided over the third anniversary of the national clean-up campaign at Madamara Shopping Centre in Mzilikazi suburb.

Source - The Herald

