Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SRC reject ZIFA board comeback

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Sports and Recreation Commission yesterday warned the rebellious ZIFA board members they risk facing severe consequences if they go ahead with their plans to defy the suspension imposed by the country's sports regulator.

The ZIFA leadership, who were suspended last month over governance issues, had issued a statement claiming they have resumed duties, after noting an appeal against the suspension, with the Administrative Court.

Through their legal advisors, the suspended ZIFA board members said the noting of the appeal would allow them to resume their functions, until a final determination, at the courts.

The association's chief executive, Joseph Mamutse, who was suspended last year, had also returned into his office.

However, the Sports Commission responded to the ZIFA legal advisers, Moyo, Chikono & Gumiro, advising them their clients remained suspended.

This rendered the board meeting, held on Thursday night, illegal.

SRC acting director general, Sebastian Garikai, said the suspended ZIFA board members and their lawyers had misdirected themselves in thinking that the noting of an appeal, at the Administrative Court, would automatically lead to the setting aside of the suspensions.

"Your letter dated 3rd December, 2021 refers. Whilst a so-called ‘appeal' has been noted in terms of Section 32 of the SRC Act, kindly note that this action does not have the effect of suspending the decision of the SRC to suspend the entire ZIFA Board.

"Indeed, it is for this reason that the general secretary of ZIFA (Mamutse) remains suspended to this day, notwithstanding his own ‘appeal' to the same Administrative Court, just under a year ago.

"For your information, and further research, we refer you to these various authorities to the effect that your ‘clients' ‘appeal' requires further relief, in the form of an interdict from the High Court, in order that this ‘appeal' is deemed to suspend the decision of the SRC, pending the outcome of the administrative court proceedings:

Milmath Security (Private) Limited v Tabatana Mining Syndicate & Ors HH480/18

John Makarudze & Anor v Cosmos Bungu & Ors HH08/15

Longman Zimbabwe (Private) Limited v J Midzi & Others HH16/06

To quote Garwe JA in Longman Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd v Midzi & Ors: "The position may now be accepted as settled in this jurisdiction that unless empowered by law to do so, an inferior court, tribunal or other authority has no power to order the suspension of its own orders or judgments and, further, that the noting of an appeal against the judgment or order of such a court, tribunal or authority, in the absence of a statutory provision to that effect, does not have the effect of suspending the operation of the judgment or order that is sought to be appealed against.'

"The SRC is an ‘authority' for the purposes of these provisions.''

Garikai challenged the ZIFA legal advisors to desist from fanning the tensions by advising their clients to rebel against authority.

"We further note that you do not have express written instructions to represent ZIFA or indeed some of the suspended ZIFA board members.

"It would help immensely if you could clarify exactly, in writing, whom of the suspended directors you purport to represent in these flawed proceedings, and attach in such confirmation, a power of attorney signed by each of these directors giving you authority to act on their behalf, or indeed, issue statements on behalf of ZIFA or them.

"Lastly, and we are emphatic in this respect, the ZIFA directors and the General Secretary (Mamutse) remain suspended until and unless the SRC either revokes that suspension or a court of law having final jurisdiction in the matter, sets it aside.

"Your clients, whoever they might be, will face severe consequences should they try and exercise any authority over ZIFA following their respective suspensions. Please be guided accordingly," wrote Garikai.

The Sports Commission wielded the axe on the board on November 16, in terms of Section 30 (i) (c) of the SRC Act, citing a litany of charges that included mismanagement and lack of accountability in the use of public funds, with specific reference to how public funds were spent during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The suspended ZIFA executive committee led by their president Felton Kamambo have been fighting the suspension.

The other members affected by the Sports Commission decision are Philemon Machana, Bryton Malandule, Sugar Chagonda, Stanley Chapeta, Farai Jere and Barbra Chikosi.

However, the suspended ZIFA board members had forced their way back in office and were already putting in place plans for the appointment of the Warriors coach this weekend to prepare for the AFCON tournament set for Cameroon next month.

They held a board meeting on Thursday despite the suspension hanging over them.

Their lawyers had instructed them that the noting of the appeal at the Administrative Court would set aside the Sports Commission decision.

ZIFA outlined their course of action in a communiqué released yesterday.

"ZIFA would like to inform the nation that following the suspension by the Sport and Recreation Commission almost two weeks ago, the ZIFA board after extensive consultations instituted an appeal with the administrative court in line with provision of section 32 of the SRC Act which provides for appeal by an aggrieved part to any decision by the SRC.

"The nation and the world must know that this application was informed by the need to utilise available local legal remedies for the prime purpose of clearing the names of the board members which have been unfairly soiled as a result of the suspension which according to the SRC was informed by a litany of allegations chief among them failure to respond to 2019 Afcon enquiry letter and abuse of public funds.

"The legal effect of the appeal is to among other things immediately suspend the decision by the SRC to suspend the ZIFA board meaning the ZIFA board is fully back by operation of law pending the finalisation of the matter by the administrative court," said the statement.

The ousted members said after their discredited board meeting that they needed to put in place preparations for the AFCON tournament, which is now five weeks away.

ZIFA said in their communiqué that they will appoint the Warriors coach this weekend. Zimbabwe have had no coach since the expiry of Norman Mapeza's short term contract as interim gaffer last month.

The Warriors are part of the 24 finalists at the continental football jamboree set for Cameroon. Zimbabwe are in Group B along with Senegal, Guinea and Malawi. They are scheduled to play their first game on January 10 against Senegal.

"Bringing back AFCON preparations back on track taking cognisance of limited time before January 2022. As such the board resolved to immediately engage the targeted coaches and conclude such engagements within two days.

"Two board members and the CEO were tasked with this obligation. Immediately after coach appointment, the coach and members of the technical team together with ZIFA secretariat are tasked with sending player invites, arrange for training camp, friendlies.

"The Board is also to immediately reengage valued stakeholders regarding its fundraising initiatives to partner the team in its 2022 Cameron AFCON sojourn."

The board also confirmed the plans to lure midfielder Khama Billiat out of retirement and play at the AFCON tournament.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Src, #Zifa, #Board

Comments


Must Read

SA banks threaten to close bank accounts of Zimbabweans Exemption Permit holders

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Family concerned as Covid restrictions trap Canadian woman in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa signs spy bill into law

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zanu-PF diverts 30 ZUPCO buses for SB Moyo memorial

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Tagwirei ally hits jackpot with public contracts

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zifa board 'resumes' duties

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe airports pose aviation disaster

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Police given 7-day ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Vote out corrupt councillors, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Jailed Baron Dube released on bail

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Quarantine details revealed, fourth wave confirmed

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Women in majority at ZOU graduation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Booster jabs for elderly, front liners

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa visits Angeline Masuku

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Musona spills beans

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

SA truckers block roads in protest over foreigners

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo against Chadzamira

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate wheat supplies for festive season'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist who helped identify Omicron slams travel bans

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Female passenger caught breastfeeding cat during flight

12 hrs ago | 2386 Views

COVID-19 guidelines for returning residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad

13 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevalence drops from 13,9% to 11,8%

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Fifa dismisses Bafana Bafana's attempt to qualify through the back door

15 hrs ago | 972 Views

Moyo recommended Obert Mpofu to be offered Esidakeni Farm

15 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Sikhosana living his dream

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation fights in Zimbabwe migrants corner

15 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mliswa attacks Zanu-PF probe

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Misa takes cyber war to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Inside tragic Munatsi fire death trap

15 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Mthuli Ncube orders banks to stop deducting civil servants bonuses

15 hrs ago | 458 Views

Chief Chireya claims $3 million from Gokwe man

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Dj Rabaaz officially unveils Gospel Mbirano

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Omicron variant detected at Lupane state university

20 hrs ago | 1271 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days