Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Booster jabs for elderly, front liners

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday announced that Covid-19 booster shots can be given to those fully vaccinated as there are enough stocks already in the country for everyone with more coming, as a way of enhancing their immunity.

Already, steps have been taken so frontline health workers, those with chronic complaints and the elderly can access the boosters immediately.

A booster shot occurs when a vaccinated indivi-ual is further jabbed to increase their immunity.

This follows a new spike in Covid-19 infections in the country, which come at a time when the Omicron variant first detected in Botswana and South Africa has been confirmed in Zimbabwe.

Booster jabs are now allowed in many countries, especially among the most vulnerable groups who tend to be those vaccinated first and who would now be safer with a booster.

In view of a likely fourth wave, which the new variant, Omicron, will most certainly aggravate, President Mnangagwa on Tuesday announced new Covid-19 lockdown measures to mitigate against the threat posed by new variant.

Cabinet declared the Omicron a variant of concern in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

In an address at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday after conducting the National Clean-up in Mzilikazi suburb of Bulawayo to mark the third anniversary of the programme which he launched on December 5 in 2018, the President said due to the emergence of the new variant, Government had tightened lockdown measures to deal with strain of the fourth wave.

"We do not want to constrain our people. But as President I must choose between allowing you to do what you want at the time you want, and you die, or to refuse to let you to do things as you want, but as I direct you, so that you survive," he said.

"I choose that you must behave in a manner that creates survival rather than the manner or behaviour that results in death."

The President urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated to help fight the spread of the virus.

"I am asking you all to be vaccinated and this morning I made a decision that those who have been fully vaccinated can go for a booster shot, which is the third one if they want. We have enough doses for everyone in this country," he said.

President Mnangagwa said the country had enough stocks of vaccines with more expected to arrive within the next few days.

"We are receiving many more doses of vaccines in about five to six days from now, which are more than the country's population. Even if people get double vaccination, we still have a surplus. Those who think they want a booster you can go and get the third jab," he said.

"Those who haven't been vaccinated, I urge you to get vaccinated. No one is safe until you also get vaccinated then we all feel safe."

The President urged citizens to continue observing WHO protocols that is wearing of masks, sanitisation, washing hands with soap under running water and social distancing.

In a statement yesterday, acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Robert Mudyiradima said frontline workers, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses can receive the booster shot immediately.

"Booster doses for frontline workers, those with chronic diseases and the elderly to commence with immediate effect," read part of his statement.

Health experts welcomed the introduction of booster shots saying they will increase citizen's immunity against Covid-19.

Zimbabwe Medical Association president Dr Francis Chiwora said vaccines fade away over time hence booster shots are necessary.

"If you get vaccinated it stimulates the immunity to a certain level but with passage of time, that immunity tends to wear off. It's like someone who has taken food or a drink. Let's say beer for instance, if someone drinks alcohol the levels in the blood goes up to a certain level but with passage of time, it wears off until it is not there. So, with the booster if it reaches a lower level then you get another dose it picks up your immunity to high level again," said Dr Chiwora.

He said the country is following global trends where some nations have provided booster shots to their entire populations.

"It is an important development because what has come up, is that with vaccines protection tends to wear off. So, a booster vaccine is quite essential more or less for all the population. But I think the people at risk are the ones that need to be prioritised at the beginning. It is an important development, elsewhere the whole populations, in the United Kingdom they are giving them booster shots," he said.

Dr Chiwora said those who have not been vaccinated should aim to do so for the country to achieve herd immunity.

However, there are concerns that some citizens do not want to be vaccinated and so far, 3,8 million people have received their first jab while 2,8 million have been fully vaccinated.

Bulawayo City Council health service director Dr Edwin Sibanda said booster shots were common and while some people had been reluctant to get vaccinated, it was necessary for the Government to protect those who wanted to be protected.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Booster, #Jabs, #Elderly

Comments


Must Read

SA banks threaten to close bank accounts of Zimbabweans Exemption Permit holders

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Family concerned as Covid restrictions trap Canadian woman in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa signs spy bill into law

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zanu-PF diverts 30 ZUPCO buses for SB Moyo memorial

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Tagwirei ally hits jackpot with public contracts

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zifa board 'resumes' duties

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe airports pose aviation disaster

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Police given 7-day ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Vote out corrupt councillors, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Jailed Baron Dube released on bail

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Quarantine details revealed, fourth wave confirmed

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Women in majority at ZOU graduation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

SRC reject ZIFA board comeback

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa visits Angeline Masuku

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Musona spills beans

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

SA truckers block roads in protest over foreigners

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo against Chadzamira

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate wheat supplies for festive season'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist who helped identify Omicron slams travel bans

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Female passenger caught breastfeeding cat during flight

12 hrs ago | 2388 Views

COVID-19 guidelines for returning residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad

13 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevalence drops from 13,9% to 11,8%

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Fifa dismisses Bafana Bafana's attempt to qualify through the back door

15 hrs ago | 972 Views

Moyo recommended Obert Mpofu to be offered Esidakeni Farm

15 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Sikhosana living his dream

15 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation fights in Zimbabwe migrants corner

15 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mliswa attacks Zanu-PF probe

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Misa takes cyber war to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Inside tragic Munatsi fire death trap

15 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Mthuli Ncube orders banks to stop deducting civil servants bonuses

15 hrs ago | 458 Views

Chief Chireya claims $3 million from Gokwe man

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Dj Rabaaz officially unveils Gospel Mbirano

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Omicron variant detected at Lupane state university

20 hrs ago | 1271 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days