Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SOME local banks are reportedly cashing in on civil servants' United States dollar bonuses through compulsory liquidation of their 13th cheque into local currency.

This comes at a time when there is frustration among civil servants over failure to withdraw their US dollar bonuses either due to long queues or banks not having cash.

Civil servants started receiving their bonuses in US dollars this week capped at US$700, with those earning above the limit set to receive the balance in local currency.

The Finance ministry yesterday warned banks against converting US dollar bonuses or levying unnecessary service charges to allow the civil servants to access their bonuses in full.

"It has come to the attention of Treasury that some banks are compulsorily liquidating civil servants bonus payments and thereby forcibly paying them in domestic currency," the Finance ministry said in a statement.

"In addition, banks have resorted to making arbitrary charges against the bonus payments, with some taking significant portions of the wages in the form of bank charges."

The ministry said the practices by banking institutions were counterproductive.

"Both practices take away the intended benefits of the bonus payments. We wish to advise that all civil servants should be allowed to withdraw their bonus payments in full US dollar subject only to existing daily cash withdrawal limits set by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe," Treasury said.

"Such bonus payment amounts are to be made in full without deduction or levy. Government and banks will agree a structure for bank charges for these specific amounts which charges must be kept to a minimum."

Farai Masimu, a teacher who spoke to NewsDay Weekender, could not hide his anger after part of his money was gobbled by bank service charges.

"I didn't get my full bonus amount. I only got $180. The rest was lost to service charges, as I was told by the bank authorities," Masimu said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

SA banks threaten to close bank accounts of Zimbabweans Exemption Permit holders

1 hr ago | 316 Views

Family concerned as Covid restrictions trap Canadian woman in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa signs spy bill into law

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zanu-PF diverts 30 ZUPCO buses for SB Moyo memorial

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Tagwirei ally hits jackpot with public contracts

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zifa board 'resumes' duties

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe airports pose aviation disaster

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Police given 7-day ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Vote out corrupt councillors, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Jailed Baron Dube released on bail

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Quarantine details revealed, fourth wave confirmed

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Women in majority at ZOU graduation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Booster jabs for elderly, front liners

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SRC reject ZIFA board comeback

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa visits Angeline Masuku

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Musona spills beans

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

SA truckers block roads in protest over foreigners

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo against Chadzamira

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate wheat supplies for festive season'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist who helped identify Omicron slams travel bans

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Female passenger caught breastfeeding cat during flight

12 hrs ago | 2387 Views

COVID-19 guidelines for returning residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad

13 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevalence drops from 13,9% to 11,8%

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Fifa dismisses Bafana Bafana's attempt to qualify through the back door

15 hrs ago | 972 Views

Moyo recommended Obert Mpofu to be offered Esidakeni Farm

15 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Sikhosana living his dream

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation fights in Zimbabwe migrants corner

15 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mliswa attacks Zanu-PF probe

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Misa takes cyber war to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Inside tragic Munatsi fire death trap

15 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Mthuli Ncube orders banks to stop deducting civil servants bonuses

15 hrs ago | 458 Views

Chief Chireya claims $3 million from Gokwe man

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Dj Rabaaz officially unveils Gospel Mbirano

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Omicron variant detected at Lupane state university

20 hrs ago | 1271 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days