Police given 7-day ultimatum

by Staff reporter
THE family of a Masvingo man, who was allegedly fatally-assaulted by suspected Zanu-PF supporters in October, has given police a seven-day ultimatum to publicise the outcome of the investigations into the matter.

Nyasha Zhambe was buried last week in his rural Gutu home after succumbing to the assault injuries.

Zhambe was assaulted after MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa held campaign rallies in the province.

In a letter addressed to Gutu police officer-in-charge, one Inspector Myambo on Monday, the family lawyer Martin Mureri, asked the police to share an update with the family on the nature of the investigations.

"The late Zhambe provided the names of people who assaulted him between Farm Grida and Mukute Investments to Sergeant Nyoni, who in his request for a medical report clearly pointed out that the deceased was assaulted with fists and logs on the face several times and on his right knee," Mureri wrote.

The 48-year-old Zhambe, who succumbed to the injuries in November, had filed an assault report on October 14, 2021.

However, to date, no arrest has been effected. In response to Mureri's letter, Myambo said Zhambe's matter was referred to the Law and Order Division at Masvingo Central Police Station on October 16, 2021 for "further investigation".

The United Kingdom embassy in Zimbabwe, opposition and human rights groups recently urged police to fully investigate the case.

"Concerned by reports of the death of Zimbabwe opposition supporter Nyasha Zhambe Mawere. (It is) important that there is a full police investigation into this incident, in line with Zimbabwe's Constitution and law," the embassy said.

MDC Alliance supporters have claimed that Mawere's assailants were known Zanu-PF hooligans.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
