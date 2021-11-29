Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe airports pose aviation disaster

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S airports pose an aviation disaster as they are still operating with an antiquated radar system several months after the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport raised the urgent need for an upgrade.

A report of findings by the committee on the state of Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) airports infrastructure in April showed that the airports have poor weather detecting instruments, few emergency vehicles and fire stations on standby for aircraft landing and deplorable runways, among others.

CAAZ is responsible for eight major airports - Robert Gabriel Mugabe International, Victoria Falls International and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International airports, as well as Masvingo, Hwange, Kariba, Charles Prince and Buffalo Range regional airports.

The committee conducted verification visits to all CAAZ-run airports, with the exception of Buffalo Range.

Appearing before the committee chaired by Oscar Gorerino (Zanu-PF) on Thursday, Transport and Infrastructural Development permanent secretary Thedius Chinyanga warned that the current radar system could not be relied upon beyond December 31.

"The CAAZ has in its coffers $1,5 million and requires a balance of $3,4 million, which is a bid we made to the Treasury, but received nothing. The systems that we have are antiquated and we cannot fathom going beyond 2022 with the equipment," Chinyanga said.

"Therefore, we pray that you assist us to get the $3,4 million that we bid for from the Ministry of Finance."

Gorerino said: "It is very dangerous to have a non-functional radar system for a nation. Why is it taking too long to be upgraded. There is a need for a change of strategy on the radar system. What is worrying is the continuous change of tender awarding all the time without any progress on the ground."

His committee painted a gloomy picture of the state of affairs at the country's airports, with CAAZ also exposed as technically insolvent to mount any turnaround strategies, while some airports had run out of land for expansion projects.

CAAZ once entered into an agreement with a Chinese firm, China Harbour Engineering Company, for the supply of a new communication system of close to US$5 million, but there has been little movement on implementing the deal amid reports that the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) directed CAAZ to consider tender bids exclusively from Chinese and Russian companies.

Spanish company Indra Sistemas (Indra) was initially awarded the tender in 2016, but the deal was set aside after a competing Italian firm, Selex ES, won a Supreme Court case challenging the decision on the basis that the tender did not go through procedures specified by law.

Indra then failed a critical security vetting by the Central Intelligence Organisation and the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

However, Indra was again awarded the tender after CAAZ, in conjunction with the Transport ministry officials, lobbied for a waiver of tender procedures.

Reports said the OPC, along with the Joint Operations Command, made an adverse report on the deal and ordered CAAZ to consider bids exclusively from Chinese and Russian companies, countries which government considers friendly.

According to the committee's findings, the use of outdated radar systems, shortage of emergency standby vehicles and inadequate fire tenders, among other deficiencies necessary for safety, were a major risk to passengers.

"The committee observed that only Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport had a working ambulance emergency vehicle and emergency operators in the vicinity of the airport. The rest of the airports, that is Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International, Victoria Falls International, Charles Prince, Masvingo, Kariba and Hwange National Park airports all had defective ambulance vehicles and were relying on externally-owned ambulance vehicles," the report read.

"The committee observed that there were no readily available fire tenders at some of the airports. In this regard, smaller airports such as Masvingo and Hwange National Park were relying on assistance from surrounding stakeholders.

"The committee noted that while fire tenders from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and Masvingo airports were being serviced in South Africa, a suitable local arrangement could have been negotiated for by CAAZ. In this regard, the committee noted that these airports had been left without adequate fire tenders to service them and CAAZ had exposed its airports to potential major airline disasters."

With regards expansion projects, the committee noted that airports were running out of land for expansion purposes, in particular Kariba, Charles Prince and JM Nkomo International Airport as urban settlements had invaded airport zones.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

SA banks threaten to close bank accounts of Zimbabweans Exemption Permit holders

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Family concerned as Covid restrictions trap Canadian woman in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa signs spy bill into law

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zanu-PF diverts 30 ZUPCO buses for SB Moyo memorial

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Tagwirei ally hits jackpot with public contracts

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zifa board 'resumes' duties

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Police given 7-day ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Vote out corrupt councillors, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Jailed Baron Dube released on bail

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Quarantine details revealed, fourth wave confirmed

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Women in majority at ZOU graduation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Booster jabs for elderly, front liners

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SRC reject ZIFA board comeback

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa visits Angeline Masuku

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Musona spills beans

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

SA truckers block roads in protest over foreigners

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo against Chadzamira

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate wheat supplies for festive season'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist who helped identify Omicron slams travel bans

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Female passenger caught breastfeeding cat during flight

12 hrs ago | 2377 Views

COVID-19 guidelines for returning residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad

13 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevalence drops from 13,9% to 11,8%

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Fifa dismisses Bafana Bafana's attempt to qualify through the back door

15 hrs ago | 969 Views

Moyo recommended Obert Mpofu to be offered Esidakeni Farm

15 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Sikhosana living his dream

15 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation fights in Zimbabwe migrants corner

15 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Mliswa attacks Zanu-PF probe

15 hrs ago | 918 Views

Misa takes cyber war to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 287 Views

Inside tragic Munatsi fire death trap

15 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Mthuli Ncube orders banks to stop deducting civil servants bonuses

15 hrs ago | 457 Views

Chief Chireya claims $3 million from Gokwe man

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Dj Rabaaz officially unveils Gospel Mbirano

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Omicron variant detected at Lupane state university

20 hrs ago | 1270 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days