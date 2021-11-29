Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tagwirei ally hits jackpot with public contracts

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OWNED by an ally of Zimbabwean tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a target of United States sanctions, the Fossil Group has won more than 15 public works contracts since June, more than many of its rivals.

A Zimbabwean government list released on November 26 revealed the names of companies that have received public works contracts since June.

Among the companies that have won the most contracts is Fossil Contracting, the construction branch of the Fossil Group, owned by businessman Obey Chimuka.

Chimuka is a close associate of tycoon Tagwirei, an adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chimuka is a long-time business partner of Tagwirei's mining investments, having served on the board of the mining holding company Landela Investments.

Since June this year, the Fossil Group has been awarded more than 15 contracts, collectively worth almost US$45 million, by the Transport and Infrastructural Development ministry.

The bulk of the contracts are for the construction of roads and highways, which include roads serving the historic Alaska copper mine northwest of Harare.

This mine is being reopened under the name of Grand Sanyuan Copper Resources after a Chinese investor put in US$12m to co-own the mine with the State-owned Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation.

In addition to these contracts, Chimuka's group has also been awarded the construction of new access roads and military parade areas at the barracks housing the headquarters of the Zimbabwe National Army and the Air Force of Zimbabwe in Harare.

In August last year, the US placed Tagwirei and his firm Sakunda Holdings under sanctions over his support for the Zimbabwe government.

The US also said Sakunda was involved in what it says is unaccounted for US$3 billion allocated under the Command Agriculture programme.



Source - Africa Confidential

Comments


Must Read

SA banks threaten to close bank accounts of Zimbabweans Exemption Permit holders

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Family concerned as Covid restrictions trap Canadian woman in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa signs spy bill into law

2 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zanu-PF diverts 30 ZUPCO buses for SB Moyo memorial

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zifa board 'resumes' duties

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe airports pose aviation disaster

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Police given 7-day ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Vote out corrupt councillors, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Jailed Baron Dube released on bail

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Quarantine details revealed, fourth wave confirmed

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Women in majority at ZOU graduation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Booster jabs for elderly, front liners

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SRC reject ZIFA board comeback

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa visits Angeline Masuku

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Musona spills beans

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

SA truckers block roads in protest over foreigners

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo against Chadzamira

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate wheat supplies for festive season'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist who helped identify Omicron slams travel bans

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Female passenger caught breastfeeding cat during flight

12 hrs ago | 2378 Views

COVID-19 guidelines for returning residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad

13 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevalence drops from 13,9% to 11,8%

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Fifa dismisses Bafana Bafana's attempt to qualify through the back door

15 hrs ago | 970 Views

Moyo recommended Obert Mpofu to be offered Esidakeni Farm

15 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Sikhosana living his dream

15 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation fights in Zimbabwe migrants corner

15 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Mliswa attacks Zanu-PF probe

15 hrs ago | 919 Views

Misa takes cyber war to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 287 Views

Inside tragic Munatsi fire death trap

15 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Mthuli Ncube orders banks to stop deducting civil servants bonuses

15 hrs ago | 457 Views

Chief Chireya claims $3 million from Gokwe man

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Dj Rabaaz officially unveils Gospel Mbirano

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Omicron variant detected at Lupane state university

20 hrs ago | 1270 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days