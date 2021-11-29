Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa signs spy bill into law

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed into law the controversial Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill, which passed through the Senate in July 2021 and was awaiting Presidential assent.

The new legislation to be called Data Protection Act (Chapter 11:12) was signed Friday, amid concerns from human rights groups that Mnangagwa's jittery government was bent on stifling dissent on social media through the enactment of the spy law.

Among other provisions, the statute seeks to provide for data protection with due regard to the Declaration of Rights enshrined in the Constitution and to uphold public and national interests.

It will also see the creation of the Data Protection Authority which will replace the Postal Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

The new authority shall be mandated to, among other functions, regulate the manner in which personal information held by access providers such as Econet, NetOne, and Telecel may be processed.

Rights defenders have argued the government is violating social media users by snooping on what citizens send and receive on social media platforms, particularly on WhatsApp.

The Act will also criminalise offences such as the transmission of data messages inciting violence or damage to property, sending threatening data messages, hacking, cyber-bullying, and posting of sexually explicit content without consent of the data subject.

Further, it will penalise the production and dissemination of racist and xenophobic materials, child sexual abuse materials, and child pornography.

The authority to be established under the new law will also be tasked with setting rules, giving authorisation for and governing whistle-blowing systems in the interest of fairness, lawfulness, and transparency.

While initiators of the legislation argue it will create and promote a technology-driven business environment and encourage technology development and the lawful use of tech gadgets, antagonists view the law in a bad light.

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) says it is rattled by Mnangagwa's government's determination to restrict freedom of speech and expression through the deployment of a cyber team to monitor citizens on social media.

They say monitoring what people send and receive was tantamount to invasion of privacy.

Massive surveillance by the government, CIZC spokesperson Marvelous Kumalo said, will infringe on fundamental human rights and lead to an upsurge in cases of clampdowns on pro-democracy activists.

Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa recently announced the government had set up a cyber team to "monitor what people send and receive."
Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Bill, #Spy

Comments


Must Read

SA banks threaten to close bank accounts of Zimbabweans Exemption Permit holders

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Family concerned as Covid restrictions trap Canadian woman in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Zanu-PF diverts 30 ZUPCO buses for SB Moyo memorial

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Tagwirei ally hits jackpot with public contracts

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zifa board 'resumes' duties

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe airports pose aviation disaster

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Police given 7-day ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Vote out corrupt councillors, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Jailed Baron Dube released on bail

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Quarantine details revealed, fourth wave confirmed

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Women in majority at ZOU graduation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Booster jabs for elderly, front liners

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SRC reject ZIFA board comeback

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa visits Angeline Masuku

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Musona spills beans

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

SA truckers block roads in protest over foreigners

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo against Chadzamira

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate wheat supplies for festive season'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist who helped identify Omicron slams travel bans

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Female passenger caught breastfeeding cat during flight

12 hrs ago | 2380 Views

COVID-19 guidelines for returning residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad

13 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevalence drops from 13,9% to 11,8%

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Fifa dismisses Bafana Bafana's attempt to qualify through the back door

15 hrs ago | 972 Views

Moyo recommended Obert Mpofu to be offered Esidakeni Farm

15 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Sikhosana living his dream

15 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation fights in Zimbabwe migrants corner

15 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Mliswa attacks Zanu-PF probe

15 hrs ago | 919 Views

Misa takes cyber war to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 287 Views

Inside tragic Munatsi fire death trap

15 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Mthuli Ncube orders banks to stop deducting civil servants bonuses

15 hrs ago | 458 Views

Chief Chireya claims $3 million from Gokwe man

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Dj Rabaaz officially unveils Gospel Mbirano

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Omicron variant detected at Lupane state university

20 hrs ago | 1270 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days