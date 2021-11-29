Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Family concerned as Covid restrictions trap Canadian woman in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZOE Mukura's family has no idea when she will be allowed to return to Canada.

In September, Mukura travelled to Zimbabwe from her home in Saskatoon to take care of her ailing mother.

When her mother died, Mukura worked on settling her estate while her brother, Dalisizwe Dewa, went back home to his cardiology practice.

Since Mukura has been in Zimbabwe, travel restrictions have been getting increasingly tighter.

On Tuesday, due to the presence of the omicron variant of concern, Canada has banned entry to anyone who had been in one of 10 different African countries, including Zimbabwe, in the last 14 days.

This means Mukura is effectively trapped overseas, with no date for when she will be able to return home to her husband and two children.

"She is very stressed," Dewa told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"But then she is aware that there is nothing much she can do, so she's just waiting to see what happens, essentially."

This week, Canada joined other governments, including the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, that have instituted travel bans on some African countries. The bans were put in place to slow the spread of the omicron variant of concern, which was first identified in South Africa.

Several international airlines have stopped flying into Zimbabwe for the time being.

To complicate the matter even further, Mukura only has one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. That means that even without a travel ban, she would have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in an approved facility and be tested.

"Our hope and prayer is that the new variant can be more manageable than initially thought," said Zoe's husband, Nyasha Mukura.

"We hope that it's something that can put the decision makers at ease and maybe they can relax restrictions."

Nyasha said it is possible for his wife to get a vaccine in Zimbabwe, a move that would hopefully make returning home easier. Right now, Zoe is staying at her mother's house, waiting to see when she can return home.

Dewa said his sister's best hope of returning to Canada is to travel to Kenya and wait 14 days before boarding a plane. However, he said even doing something like that is not a sure bet.

He worries that the travel ban may be expanded further. On Tuesday, Zimbabwe brought in a 10-day quarantine period for anyone coming into the country, including returning residents.

Dewa is concerned that, as the omicron variant is found in more and more countries around the world, African countries are being unfairly singled out.

While he believes that travel bans can be effective at slowing down the spread of variants, he said a comprehensive travel ban on all travellers, like the one recently brought in by Israel, would make more sense than a targeted ban on some African countries.

"I think this was probably more like a political decision without letting the science speak," he said.

"If it turns out the virus is all over the world now, what is the impact and what is the effect of these decisions?"

The Government of Canada said it will continue to assess case data and would adjust border measures as required. It's not known when the travel ban will be lifted.

Source - CBC News

Comments


Must Read

SA banks threaten to close bank accounts of Zimbabweans Exemption Permit holders

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa signs spy bill into law

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zanu-PF diverts 30 ZUPCO buses for SB Moyo memorial

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Tagwirei ally hits jackpot with public contracts

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zifa board 'resumes' duties

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe airports pose aviation disaster

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Police given 7-day ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Vote out corrupt councillors, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Jailed Baron Dube released on bail

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Quarantine details revealed, fourth wave confirmed

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Women in majority at ZOU graduation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Booster jabs for elderly, front liners

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SRC reject ZIFA board comeback

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa visits Angeline Masuku

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Musona spills beans

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

SA truckers block roads in protest over foreigners

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo against Chadzamira

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate wheat supplies for festive season'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist who helped identify Omicron slams travel bans

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Female passenger caught breastfeeding cat during flight

12 hrs ago | 2387 Views

COVID-19 guidelines for returning residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad

13 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevalence drops from 13,9% to 11,8%

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Fifa dismisses Bafana Bafana's attempt to qualify through the back door

15 hrs ago | 972 Views

Moyo recommended Obert Mpofu to be offered Esidakeni Farm

15 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Sikhosana living his dream

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation fights in Zimbabwe migrants corner

15 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mliswa attacks Zanu-PF probe

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Misa takes cyber war to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Inside tragic Munatsi fire death trap

15 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Mthuli Ncube orders banks to stop deducting civil servants bonuses

15 hrs ago | 458 Views

Chief Chireya claims $3 million from Gokwe man

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Dj Rabaaz officially unveils Gospel Mbirano

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Omicron variant detected at Lupane state university

20 hrs ago | 1271 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days