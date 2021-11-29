Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA banks threaten to close bank accounts of Zimbabweans Exemption Permit holders

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SOME South African banks are threatening to freeze accounts of Special Zimbabweans Exemption Permit holders if they don't provide new documents in January 2022.

One of the permit holders, who requested anonymity, said he received a notice from Capitec Bank informing him that his work permit is expected to expire and therefore he has to renew it in order to have an active bank account.

The letter reads in part, "… Your work permit expires in January. Visit your nearest branch with your new permit to keep your account active …"

In a message posted on YouTube, Ngqabutho Mabhena, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, said his organization is engaging banks to ensure that ZEP holders' accounts are not closed since all the permits expire at the end of this month.

"What we have already said is that we need to get clarity on whether the banks will not close down people's accounts as a result of this 12-month grace period. Any government department will not refuse people entry or refuse to provide services to ZEP holders …"

The South African government decided last Friday to discontinue the ZEP programme and give permit holders until December 31, 2022, to regularise their immigration status.

Source - VOA

Comments


Must Read

Family concerned as Covid restrictions trap Canadian woman in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa signs spy bill into law

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zanu-PF diverts 30 ZUPCO buses for SB Moyo memorial

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Tagwirei ally hits jackpot with public contracts

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zifa board 'resumes' duties

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe airports pose aviation disaster

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Police given 7-day ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Vote out corrupt councillors, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Jailed Baron Dube released on bail

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Quarantine details revealed, fourth wave confirmed

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Women in majority at ZOU graduation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Booster jabs for elderly, front liners

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SRC reject ZIFA board comeback

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa visits Angeline Masuku

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Musona spills beans

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

SA truckers block roads in protest over foreigners

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo against Chadzamira

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate wheat supplies for festive season'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist who helped identify Omicron slams travel bans

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Female passenger caught breastfeeding cat during flight

12 hrs ago | 2387 Views

COVID-19 guidelines for returning residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad

13 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevalence drops from 13,9% to 11,8%

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Fifa dismisses Bafana Bafana's attempt to qualify through the back door

15 hrs ago | 972 Views

Moyo recommended Obert Mpofu to be offered Esidakeni Farm

15 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Sikhosana living his dream

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation fights in Zimbabwe migrants corner

15 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mliswa attacks Zanu-PF probe

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Misa takes cyber war to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Inside tragic Munatsi fire death trap

15 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Mthuli Ncube orders banks to stop deducting civil servants bonuses

15 hrs ago | 458 Views

Chief Chireya claims $3 million from Gokwe man

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Dj Rabaaz officially unveils Gospel Mbirano

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Omicron variant detected at Lupane state university

20 hrs ago | 1271 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days