Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man rapes three minors in a school toilet

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A 20-YEAR-OLD Bindura man is in serious  trouble after he allegedly raped three girls in a school toilet at Dengu primary school.


The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates  courts  on  Friday.

Blessed Silas was not asked to plead to rape charges by magistrate  Ruramai Chitumbura who remanded him in custody  to December 17.

The state led by Sheillar Kudzai Maribha alleged  at a  period between October and November Silas lured  the victms into a girls toilet at Dengu primary school and raped the juveniles aged 13, 14 and 15 respectively. 

The matter came to light when the 13 year old victim told her mother that she was raped.

The other victims were stated in at police station leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Mystery deaths deepen in Zimbabwe

27 mins ago | 147 Views

'Munatsi was killed'

27 mins ago | 169 Views

Drax execs US$2,9m richer

28 mins ago | 48 Views

Botswana investors launch battle to reclaim gold mine

28 mins ago | 25 Views

SA banks threaten to close bank accounts of Zimbabweans Exemption Permit holders

11 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Family concerned as Covid restrictions trap Canadian woman in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa signs spy bill into law

12 hrs ago | 2413 Views

Zanu-PF diverts 30 ZUPCO buses for SB Moyo memorial

12 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Tagwirei ally hits jackpot with public contracts

12 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Zifa board 'resumes' duties

12 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe airports pose aviation disaster

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

Police given 7-day ultimatum

12 hrs ago | 1389 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

'Banks cash in on civil servants bonus'

12 hrs ago | 416 Views

Vote out corrupt councillors, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

Jailed Baron Dube released on bail

12 hrs ago | 308 Views

Quarantine details revealed, fourth wave confirmed

12 hrs ago | 465 Views

Women in majority at ZOU graduation

12 hrs ago | 142 Views

Booster jabs for elderly, front liners

12 hrs ago | 216 Views

SRC reject ZIFA board comeback

12 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa visits Angeline Masuku

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Musona spills beans

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

SA truckers block roads in protest over foreigners

12 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo against Chadzamira

12 hrs ago | 577 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate wheat supplies for festive season'

12 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist who helped identify Omicron slams travel bans

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Female passenger caught breastfeeding cat during flight

22 hrs ago | 3358 Views

COVID-19 guidelines for returning residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad

23 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevalence drops from 13,9% to 11,8%

23 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days