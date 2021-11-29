Man rapes three minors in a school toilet

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 20-YEAR-OLD Bindura man is in serious trouble after he allegedly raped three girls in a school toilet at Dengu primary school.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Friday.Blessed Silas was not asked to plead to rape charges by magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura who remanded him in custody to December 17.The state led by Sheillar Kudzai Maribha alleged at a period between October and November Silas lured the victms into a girls toilet at Dengu primary school and raped the juveniles aged 13, 14 and 15 respectively.The matter came to light when the 13 year old victim told her mother that she was raped.The other victims were stated in at police station leading to the arrest of the suspect.