Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gukurahundi was Mugabe's plot to consolidate power

by Staff reporter
01 Feb 2022 at 05:26hrs | Views
GUKURAHUNDI was never a result of tribal differences but the quest to consolidate power through annihilating opponents by the then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe's administration, a top civil society activist has said.

Ibhetshu LikaZulu secretary general Mbuso Fuzwayo also urged Zimbabweans to resist falling for government's narratives about the genocide, saying blame lies squarely at the government's doorstep.

Fuzwayo said the current Ndebele versus Shona narrative was beneficial to the perpetrators, the state, which employed those that killed people on its orders.

"Justice will only be served when citizens come together to point fingers at the state and demand answers for the genocide, making it clear that they know it killed innocent civilians and should be held to account," Fuzwayo said.

"The state is comfortable with citizens from different tribes blaming each for the genocide, it exonerates it and gives it time to breath. If we agree with the narrative that the Gukurahundi genocide is an issue between the Ndebele and the Shona we are falling into the agenda of the criminal, which is the state," he said.

"We must be clear on who the perpetrators is, it is the not the Shona it is the government, which was supposed to protect citizens but chose to kill citizens for power retention. Zimbabweans who speak Ndebele were not killed by people from Mashonaland, they were killed by the government of Zimbabwe which recruited security personnel on tribal lines, trained them and gave them orders to kill."

Fuzwayo's organisation has been at the forefront demanding justice for of thousands who were disappeared and the estimated 20 000 who were killed.

Three plaques built at the Bhalagwe mass grave site have been destroyed by alleged state agents.

Added Fuzwayo: "The difference between the Gukurahundi genocide and what happened in Rwanda is that Rwandans killed each other, it was not their state, but here these were people who were paid, on government payroll, civil servants who were taking instructions from the executive. That is why you see the minister of State, minister of Defence and Head of State, who happened to be Robert Mugabe then, issuing statements that were inciting. It is not a Shona versus Ndebele, it is the government of Zimbabwe versus the people it was supposed to protect."

The Gukurahundi occurred between 1983 and 1987 in the Midlands and Matabeleland Provinces targeting perceived dissidents who were eventually never caught.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa then minister of State Security led a massive illegal clampdown on ordinary citizens by the military and police during the era.

Harrowing tales of evils committed have been shared. These include children being stoned, entire families being burnt to death while countless others were forced to bury their relatives alive.

Besides Mugabe who described the massacre as a moment of madness, other Zanu-PF leaders implicated in the genocide include Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who headed 1 Brigade in Bulawayo, a point that is rarely highlighted and the late Perrence Shiri, known during that time as Black Jesus.

The name stemmed from what he is said to have claimed were powers to decide whether one lived or was killed.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 737 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7740 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8066 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days