Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nyaradzo effects 300% premium increases

by Staff reporter
01 Feb 2022 at 05:27hrs | Views
Covid-19 has decimated economies leaving people with little or no money to spend on basic essentials like food, health and funeral insurance among others.

With prolonged lockdowns in many countries around the globe as a way of managing the pandemic, some people lost jobs, others had salary cuts, companies stopped hiring as business was affected.

With the economic strain being felt around the world, Zimbabwe, too, has not been spared with people's incomes being affected by the Covid-19 impact.

For others, opting out of medical and funeral cover, as a way to cushion their earnings was the only solution as some service providers continued to hike premiums since 2019.

While others hiked fees, integrated financial services Group, Nyaradzo, continued to charge 2019 rates. This, the group said was a way to cushion Zimbabweans at a time Covid-19 was affecting many families.

Last week, Nyaradzo Group finally approved an almost 300 percent premium increase in their funeral services division after more than two years since the last hikes.

The group last increased tariffs in October 2019 despite the fact that inflation rose to a high of 837 percent over the period on the back of a multiplicity of volatilities in the market.

Under the premium schedule, clients who were paying around $853 which had now gone down to an equivalent of US$7,61 on the official markets and US$4,26 using the parallel market rate will now be paying $3 407 for the same policy which is equivalent to about US$15 per month.

Nyaradzo chief executive officer, Phillip Mataranyika said the company had reached a point where the obtaining tariffs have become unsustainable.

"We have been absorbing the costs since then and we can't continue operating as if the premiums are stagnant against rising expenses. The company has endured unbudgeted costs in the last few years of Covid19 difficult times," he said.

He said the obtaining economic environment over the recent past years has not been conducive to introducing new products as consumers are focusing more on basic survival needs.

The Nyaradzo boss said the group's strategy of balancing affordability and high quality service over the years has managed to curb premium default rates and seen a surging clientele base.

"We remain committed to providing our clients with the usual top notch service which they have known us for over the years," added Mataranyika.

Driven by a heart for quality service, Nyaradzo Group has become a prominent part of the Zimbabwean business landscape and social life at large.

The company's mandate is to provide relevant insurance, risk and events management solutions that are in line with African traditions, the group is comprised of Nyaradzo Life Assurance Company, Nyaradzo Funeral Services, Calundike Exports, Asset Management, Eureka Insurance Brokers and Sahwira Events and Lifestyle. Additional reporting Humanitarian Post

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 737 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7742 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8066 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days