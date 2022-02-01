Umzingwane dam only 9% full

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO's most critical supply dam, Umzingwane water level is still very low raising the possibility of continued water shedding in the city.Two weeks ago, council said if the dam does not rise beyond 30 percent capacity, the city would be "in trouble."While other dams are spilling with the national dam level average now at 89 percent, up from 77,3 percent in December, Umzingwane is just nine percent full.Insiza is at 74,2 percent full; Upper Ncema 21,1 percent, Mtshabezi 72,5 percent and Lower Ncema 87,1 percent.Recently, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) Deputy Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube indicated that the local authority considered to decommission Umzingwane dam due to its low water level inDecember, but stopped as the rainy season is still on course.According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), five dams in Matabeleland are full and three of them have started spilling following rains received in recent weeks.Under the Mzingwane catchment area, Zhovhe Dam is at 100,2 percent full while under Gwayi catchment, Ngwenya Dam is at 104,6 percent, Insukamini is at 104,2 percent, Exchange is at 102,3 percent, and Pollards Dam is 100,8 percent full. Khami Dam is 99,7 percent full.The country's largest inland dam, Tugwi-Mukosi, with a 1,8 billion cubic metre capacity, is also spilling, for the first time since its commissioning in 2016.ZINWA corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said "the proportion of the number of dams that are now spilling rose from 45,7 percent on January 20, to 52,3 percent on January 28, while 13,9 percent of the country's major dams are now at least 90 percent full."As the overflows guarantee enough water supply in the respective areas where the spilling dams are located, people downstream are urged to be cautious and refrain from crossing at unsafe points to avoid being swept away.All communities near spilling dams have since been placed on high alert.In a public notice a fortnight ago, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube, expressed worry over low water levels in Umzingwane Dam."It's raining in other areas and some places have received significant inflows, but unfortunately Umzingwane Dam, the dam that balances our distribution and reticulation is very low.For as long as there are no inflows in Umzingwane we will remain in trouble and people must know that," said Mr Dube."Members of the public do not believe us when we say Umzingwane Dam is that low.There are no inflows in that catchment area. We have decided that regularly we inform the public through a public notice so that people may understand the situation of our dams. For as long as Umzingwane Dam has no water we are in trouble. Umzingwane Dam needs to rise beyond 30 percent for us to be safe."