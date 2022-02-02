Zanu-PF hits campaign trail in Mashonaland East

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE recently-elected ruling ZANU-PF party Mashonaland East provincial leadership has embarked on a whirlwind tour of the region to mobilise support for parliamentary and local government by-elections due next month, and to galvanise similar support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in general elections next year.Party provincial chairman, Daniel Garwe, who is also Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, will lead a team of leaders on the tour, which starts in Goromonzi on today.They will visit all districts, and meet district co-ordinating committees to strategise on how to mobilise voter support for the March 26 by-elections, and for general elections next year."I will be meeting district leaders in the coming weeks and we will be reminding each other on the importance of unity and working hard to ensure that President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF wins the 2023 elections with a landslide margin," Garwe said."We want to attain 5 million votes and we are now putting our wheels in motion. There is need for our structures to be effective and mobilise more new members to join and vote for Zanu-PF in the next elections."The party's provincial leadership is targeting to secure 800 000 presidential votes next year, and win all the by-elections.In Mashonaland East province, by-elections will be held in two parliamentary constituencies, and one local government ward.The by-elections, to be held in several other provinces as well, are to fill vacancies left by office holders who either died, recalled by their parties or were re-assigned.