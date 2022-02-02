Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$2,5m bank heist: 2 jailed

by Staff reporter
02 Feb 2022 at 05:23hrs | Views
THE wife of one of the robbers involved in the theft of US$2,5 million cash-in-transit for ZB Bank early last year has been jailed for an effective three years for acquiring properties with the ill-gotten money and being found in possession of US$52 500 which was part of the loot.

Her uncle-in-law who was an accomplice received an effective four-year term for his involvement.

Revai Muza (34), wife of Andrew Zigara, who is now under arrest, was initially jailed for five years when she appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Esthere Chivasa charged with money laundering.

Mrs Chivasa suspended two years of the sentence for five years.

Muza's uncle-in-law, Jephius Kufandada (37), who assisted her in scouting for houses to buy in Masvingo, was jailed for an effective four years over the same office, after two years of his six-year term were suspended.

The two were jointly charged and were convicted after a full trial.

The prosecutor Mr Ephraim Zinyandu showed that after the armed robbery on January 6 last year, and the sharing of the money, Zigara went to his home in Beatrice where he showed his wife the money.

Zigara left home the following day for an unknown destination where he called his uncle, Kufandada, telling him that he wanted to buy five houses in Masvingo, lying that the money came from selling ivory and gold.

Kufandada then approached an estate agent, Emily Musengi of Emtac Venture in Masvingo, and he was shown houses in Mucheke B and Rujeko C suburbs.

Both houses were selling for US$50 000 inclusive of conveyancing fees.

On January 11 last year, Kufandada called Zigara asking him whether he was still interested in the houses and was told that his wife was visiting him with the money and she brought US$50 000.

Muza and Kufandada went to meet the agent and the two houses were paid for, including all the conveyancing fees.

Zigara, his wife and Kufandada failed to agree on whose name the houses were to be registered when agreements of sale were being prepared.

They later agreed that a house in Mucheke B be registered in Kufandada's name, but could not agree on under whose name the Rujeko C house was to be registered.

Zigara later called Kufandada and advised him to watch ZBC-TV news if he wanted to know the source of the money which was used to buy the two houses.

Zigara also later confessed to Kufandada that he was involved in the January 6 ZB heist.

Following his arrest, police interviewed Muza leading to the recovery of the US$52 500.

She later implicated Kufandada, leading to his arrest.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Heist, #Jail, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 738 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7747 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8069 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days