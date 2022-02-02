Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New school terms set

by Staff reporter
02 Feb 2022 at 05:24hrs | Views
This year's school calender has three terms, with the first starting on Monday next week, encompassing in total 185 school days and no exeat weekends to minimise health risks from school breaks.

The first term ends on Thursday April 7, a week before the lengthy and combined five-day long weekend that sees Easter and Independence holidays overlapping with May Day just making the school holidays. This term has 45 school days before the 26 vacation days.

The second term begins on Tuesday May 3, just after the Sunday and Monday Workers Day holiday, and has 69 school days and a 30-day vacation, which includes the long Heroes and Defence Forces holiday weekend, before schools open for the third term on September 5. Learners will have 71 learning days in the third term.

Next year, schools are scheduled to start on January 9 for the first term.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education traditionally sets the school terms and school holidays to ensure almost all public holidays fall in the vacations. Only National Youth Day this month and Africa Unity Day in May fall in the school terms and the ban on exeats means borders stay at school.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Mr Taungana Ndoro, said yesterday that all schools, Government and non-Government, "must not seek to deviate" from the announced calendar.

"We need to appreciate that the calendar is for face-to-face teaching and learning but that does not mean that learning should stop even on vacation days," he said. "We encourage online and digital learning to continue on vacation days so that we are able to catch up on lost time due to Covid-19-induced school closures."

The school year is starting four weeks later than originally planned on January 10 since the fourth Omicron wave of Covid-19 had to ebb to very low levels before the health authorities gave the green light.

President Mnangagwa imposed a fortnight delay a week before the term was due to start when daily new infections were still hovering around 1 500, and that had to be extended a fortnight later when they had only halved.

Last week they were low enough to go ahead and this week has been set aside to ensure that all schools and parents complete the measures needed to make the risk very low.

Yesterday, a number of parents that could be seen shopping said they were not just splashing out the money, but were looking for the best priced products so that a few dollars could be saved.

"The Government gave us time to prepare. Most of the formally employed parents knew schools would open very soon before they received their January salaries so we are prepared, that's why we are buying," said Mrs Angela Macheke.

Another parent, who chose to be identified as Mai Two, said she was happy the children were going back to school.

"We are prepared and excited that our children are going back to school; they are behind and they need to be at school.

"The good thing is that there are no surprises in terms of school fees. We were told to pay the same as we paid last term. The school said they will call a meeting for a

review of the fees and levies during the course of the term and we hope there will be no abnormal hikes."

In terms of fees hikes, the Government has said parents have the power to decide whether a school can hike fees and levies and to what levels. A special meeting has to be called for the purpose, at least 20 percent of the parents must attend, a majority at the meeting must approve any action and the attendance register and minutes must be forwarded to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for approval of any decision reached.

Source - The Herald
More on: #School, #Calander, #Term

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 738 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7747 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8070 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days