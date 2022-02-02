Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hiring of 10 000 teachers starts

by Staff reporter
02 Feb 2022 at 05:25hrs | Views
The recruitment 10 000 teachers ahead of schools opening next Monday has been initiated by Government as it seeks to revise the teacher-pupil ratio from Grade One to Grade Seven, as well as fill vacant posts.

Statistics last year indicated that there were over 4,6 million learners in Zimbabwe and nearly 140 000 teachers.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education requires at least 40 000 more teachers to address the critical manpower deficit in the education sector, with science subjects and early childhood development (ECD) classes being the worst affected in terms of staff complement.

The Government revised upwards the number of teachers that are required as a result of the need for social distancing in schools following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Last year, the Government recruited 3 816 teachers and 835 of them replaced teachers who did not report for work after the previous recruitment exercise in 2020.

From that recruitment exercise, Matabeleland South Province got the highest number of new teachers, 567, and most teach lower grades and can communicate in the local indigenous languages.

This is in line with the country's education policy which states that children at primary school level, especially pupils from ECD up to Grade Three, are to be taught by teachers who speak the local language.

In 2020, the Government recruited 5 300 teachers.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said the Public Service Commission (PSC) has started the process of recruiting the teachers and was working on modalities and administrative issues.

Dr Ndlovu said a meeting was held with the PSC last week and all is on course as Government addresses the shortage of teachers in schools.

The recruitment will start with immediate effect as schools are set to open on Monday.

"We do not have a backlog of teacher employment as such, but what we have are vacant posts as a result of attrition, expansion as well as the need to socially distance learners in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Covid-19 protocols.

"The attrition posts will be filled as schools are reopening. The process of filling posts is carried out in consultation with PSC, the employer," said Dr Ndlovu.

The Education Ministry was planning to reduce the approved teacher and student ratio in primary schools which would result in employment creation.

"The current approved ratios are: ECD a ratio of 1:20; Grade 3-7 a ratio of 1:40; Form 1- 4 a ratio of 1: 33 and A Level a ratio of 1: 20. However, we would like to have the ratio for Grade 1 to Grade 7 reduced to 1:35."

Dr Ndlovu said preparations for the opening of schools is going on well with the 2022 school calendar having been released yesterday.

"Normally borders will leave a day before schools

open and there will be no Covid-19 tests done prior to opening but we encourage all those in the eligible age groups for vaccination that is learners, teachers and staff to be fully vaccinated in order to manage the spread of Covid-19," said Dr Ndlovu.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Teachers Union (Zimta) chief executive officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu said the recruitment of teachers is a welcome move which should be done annually and in large numbers.

"We have said that we want more teachers on schools as the number is insufficient due to early retirements. The recruitment is a welcome move but we will not rejoice much as it's a little impact and we need far more than this," he said.

He also urged the PSC to expedite the recruitment process.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 738 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7748 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8071 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days