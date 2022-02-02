Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to attend AU summit

by Staff reporter
02 Feb 2022 at 05:25hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa is expected to join his counterparts at the African Union's (AU) 35th ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia this weekend.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, is already in Ethiopia attending the preceding meetings whose recommendations will be presented to the African leaders.

Minister Shava is today attending the Ministerial Session of the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council that began yesterday.

The summit is running under the theme "Building Resilience in Nutrition & Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social Development".

"Minister Shava arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the African Union Summit where he was received by Ethiopian government officials and Zimbabwe's permanent representative to the AU, Ambassador Tavonga Mushavanhu at Bole International Airport," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in a statement.

He will attend the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council (Ministerial Session) to be held on February 2 and February 3, 2022. The Executive Council Ministerial Meeting precedes the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly (Heads of State and Government Session) on February 5 and February 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr David Musabayana is in Ghana where he met his counterpart and discussed the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Afcfta aims at accelerating intra-African trade and boosting Africa's trading position in the global market by strengthening Africa's common voice and policy space in global trade negotiations.

"The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr David Musabayana, paid a courtesy call on Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister in charge of Trade for Ghana, at his Accra offices," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

"The meeting focused on exchanging notes and experiences on AFCFTA implementation. A timeline was agreed on setting up a new bilateral General Co-operation Agreement framework."

Zimbabwe is being configured towards the attainment of an upper-middle-income society by 2030 as a prerequisite of improving people's livelihoods.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Summit

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 739 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7748 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8071 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days